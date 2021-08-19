TXB Is "Born" With Its First New Market In Georgetown, Texas, Leading Industry With Trends Ahead Of Its Time

C-store Company Opens its First Newly-built Brick-and-Mortar Location After Rebranding to Texas Born

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TXB, a family of customer-service-oriented food markets and convenience stores, is announcing the opening of its first brick and mortar location in Georgetown, Texas and celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 24, following its rebrand to Texas Born.

The new TXB market is far from typical with industry-leading, ahead-of-its-time features, including premium e-vehicle rapid charging stations, an expansive food and beverage line up, quality, locally sourced products, and more.

"The opening of the first TXB location is a monumental moment for the company following our rebrand," said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB. "This rebrand is more than just a different logo or name; this is a true reflection of who we are as a company. We want our guests to have the absolute best experience, whether it's our fresh foods, versatile, eco-friendly packaging, convenient technology, clean environment, or hospitable employees; it all reflects the TXB mission to Leave 'em Better."

Famous for its fresh-made tacos and tenders, TXB offers restaurant-quality food items prepared on-site for lunch, breakfast and dinner, including hand-pressed tortillas made in-store each day and culinary creations like perfectly-fried shrimp tacos, Texas Scorpion Bites made with spicy jalapeños and TXB Habanero Queso.

The company carefully selected its product lineup to provide guests with on-the-go, non-GMO snacks and beverages that are indeed "Texas Born'' by sourcing products and ingredients from local vendors. Food and beverage items available in the market include:

Locally sourced private label products from Texas, including beef jerky and ready-to-cook meats like marinated beef skirt steak and chicken breast fajitas

Private label TXB bottled water, tea, and nitro, cold brew and hot bean-to-cup coffee

Artisan products like fine chocolates, gourmet cheeses, salamis and wine

Healthy packaged and prepared foods like take-home salad kits, veggies and fresh fruit

The new Georgetown, Texas location also has two e-vehicle rapid charge stations, a handwashing area separate from the bathrooms, and two 75-inch, state-of-the-art digital lottery ticket screens. In addition, the market offers plenty of outdoor seating options outfitted with misting systems. Mobile checkout options at TXB pumps and registers allow guests to pay quickly using the secure TXB mobile app while also earning fuel discounts and in-store savings through the loyalty program.

The rebrand to TXB emphasizes the Texan roots and values the brand was built upon: authenticity, hospitality and integrity. Over the next few years, all existing Kwik Chek locations will fully transition to TXB markets, with several stores' rebrands already underway.

To learn more about TXB, visit www.txbstores.com.

About TXB

Headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, TXB is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and food markets that emphasize the Texas roots and values the brand was built upon. With 46 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB is famous for its fresh-made, non-GMO, restaurant-quality food items prepared on-site, serving over 4,000 items, including cold fountain drinks sweetened with sugar cane and a line of private label products including beef jerky, bottled tea, water, coffee and more.

With its motto, "Leave 'Em Better," TXB continually looks for ways to give its guests the highest quality of service and products, raising the bar for c-store standards; this is why TXB's CEO and 2021 NACS chairman, Kevin Smartt, was named Convenience Store News' 2021 Retailer Executive of the Year. Please visit www.txbstores.com for more information.

