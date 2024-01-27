TXO Partners' (NYSE:TXO) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TXO Partners:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = US$47m ÷ (US$901m - US$61m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, TXO Partners has an ROCE of 5.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 16%.

In the above chart we have measured TXO Partners' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is TXO Partners' ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that TXO Partners is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses two years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 5.6%, which is always encouraging. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, TXO Partners has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last year, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

If you'd like to know more about TXO Partners, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

