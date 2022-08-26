U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,200.00
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,314.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,153.25
    -2.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,963.90
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.70
    -0.82 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.20
    -13.20 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    +0.03 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0038
    +0.0061 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0580
    +0.0320 (+1.06%)
     

  • Vix

    22.04
    -0.78 (-3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1861
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6380
    +0.1680 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,776.19
    +114.32 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.12
    +6.32 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.81
    +8.07 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Txtsmarter, LLC Announces Closing of Funding Round and Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

·2 min read

Company will use investment to expand its enterprise offering across US and Global Markets to meet increased consumer demand for its solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and LONDON, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- txtsmarter, a secure pipeline for full communications capture across private messaging applications, platforms, and services, announced today the completion of its Series A funding round. Textsmarter LLC, which recently won two global regulatory awards for "Most Innovative Use of Alternative Data in Regulatory Compliance" and "Leading Innovators in Communications Data Leak Mitigation," will use the funds to expand its services in the US and European enterprise markets, to enable companies in highly regulated industries to respond to increasing oversight from regulatory agencies.

To guide the company in its new phase of growth, Edward Green, an experienced technology CEO and Founding Partner of Exigent Ventures, has been appointed the new CEO of Textsmarter LLC. As former CEO of Ring Access and Basys Automation Systems, Mr. Green is also a seasoned investor with 26 years of direct venture capital experience, with many investments in high-growth technology and business services. He replaces former CEO Nuri Otus, who is no longer involved in the company's operations.

"Some of the largest global financial institutions are reaching out to us to address the growing need for regulatory solutions in eComms surveillance," said CEO Edward Green. "This funding round has been paramount in growing our development team and providing additional features based on our future roadmap to expand our services in the enterprise market. Over the past couple of months, global regulatory agencies have focused on financial institutions, levying billions of dollars of fines for missing texts and WhatsApp messages. txtsmarter's unique solution empowers companies to achieve eComms compliance in near real-time across an ever-shifting landscape of communication channels."

The funding round was led by Carolina Financial Group, a North Carolina investment bank and financial services company.

txtsmarter recently announced the ability to not only capture all communications in real-time but extend that functionality to pull in historic WhatsApp messages from activated devices as well, in response to comments the FCA made in their Market Watch newsletter 68*, regarding their concerns that requirements for market abuse surveillance were still not being fully met.

About txtsmarter – Intelligent Compliance™

Textsmarter LLC, DBA: txtsmarter based in Silicon Valley, California, is an Award-Winning Compliance Communications Surveillance Service for private messaging applications, platforms, and services – incl. Apple iMessage, Android SMS/MMS, WhatsApp, and others – capturing, verifying, encrypting, & archiving previously inaccessible data in real-time, mitigating compliance and communication data leaks, preventing sanctions and fines, and protecting company's brand reputations in highly regulated industries.

For more information, go to: www.txtsmarter.com

For more information:
Tim Gnatek, Blue Practice
Tel +1.415.381.1100| 343386@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/txtsmarter-llc-announces-closing-of-funding-round-and-appoints-new-chief-executive-officer-301612891.html

SOURCE txtsmarter

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Expects This From Fed Chief Powell; 5 Stocks In Buy Zones

    Several stocks flashed buy signals as the market rallied heading into Fed chief Powell's speech. Here's what to expect.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling

    Despite historically high inflation, the Oracle of Omaha has sold shares of these supercharged income stocks, which are yielding between 3.9% and 5.8%.

  • Following the Tesla Stock Split, This Widely Owned Stock Should Be Next to Split

    What company is next to split its shares after Tesla? There's one logical answer hiding in plain sight.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • Moderna Sues Pfizer, BioNtech For Covid Vaccine Patent Infringement

    "We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech unlawfully copied Moderna's inventions, and they have continued to use them without permission," Moderna said.

  • Fed Chair Powell's Speech: The Two Words That Could Upset The S&P 500

    Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell may instill doubt about a pivot to rate-cutting by highlighting this Fed failure.

  • California is poised to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars by 2035 — here are 3 EV stocks that could pop if other states follow suit

    The auto landscape is changing fast. Adjust accordingly.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof

    2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades.

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • Is Twilio Stock a Buy Despite Falling 83%?

    Shareholders in cloud-based communications management platform Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) have had it tough over the past 18 months with share prices down about 83% from highs set in February 2021. The company went public six years ago but is still burning cash, and Wall Street appears to be tired of waiting for profits. Let's take a look at why Twilio's profitability struggles are overblown, what management is trying to accomplish, and why the stock could be a great investment idea at today's price.

  • What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) isn't selling its hydrogen-fueled trucks yet, but investors are thinking about that segment of its business today. A new deal in the hydrogen sector has investors thinking Nikola's trucks will be in high demand when it begins selling its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models late next year. Nikola shares jumped almost 7% in early trading today after Amazon and Plug Power announced a green hydrogen deal.

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on Tesla Stock?

    Shares of the leading electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have seesawed since eclipsing a $1 trillion market capitalization at the end of 2021. After all, Tesla dominates 26% of the global battery electric vehicle (BEV) market, an industry that is forecast to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.4% from 2021 through 2028, according to Fortune Business Insights. Let's look at where Tesla currently stands to help investors decide if it's a sound investment today.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Farfetch Limited (FTCH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 19.23% and 1.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • T-Mobile Has Replaced Verizon Atop the Wireless World. It’s Time to Buy the Stock.

    T-Mobile was an also-ran until its merger with Sprint and the ongoing transition to 5G. But as Verizon and AT&T struggle, T-Mobile goes from strength to strength, with big earnings and buybacks ahead.

  • 5 Red Flags for Nvidia's Future

    Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock slipped 5% during after-hours trading on Aug. 24 following the release of its second-quarter report. The chipmaker's revenue rose 3% year-over-year to $6.7 billion, which matched analysts' expectations.

  • Powell's feint

    With just four hours to Jerome Powell's podium appearance at Jackson Hole, all the 'ifs' and 'buts' have been debated and the jerky last minute market positioning done and dusted. The Federal Reserve chief delivers his hotly-awaited speech at 1000 EDT. But the barrage of comments and interviews from his Fed colleagues over the past 24 hours leaves markets with little new to chew on about the policy trajectory.

  • AMD, Nvidia, Intel: Things Aren't Looking Good for Semiconductors

    The just-completed second-quarter-earnings season confirms that the semiconductor makers are in for a tough time. AMD , Nvidia , and Intel , three of the biggest players in the sector, reported completely different performances. Advanced Micro Devices delivered 70% year-over-year revenue growth, to $6.6 billion, even as sales of personal computers slowed sharply.

  • Peloton stock plummets amid falling revenue, soaring operating expenses

    Peloton shares are tumbling after its second-quarter earnings results, its sixth-consecutive quarter of losses.