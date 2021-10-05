U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

New TXU Energy Plan Offers Free Electricity with Energy Cash Rewards

·2 min read
In this article:
TXU Energy Freedom RewardsSM customers automatically earn 30% for every dollar spent on energy charges

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy, the leading retail electricity provider in Texas, today announced the launch of a new plan that makes saving on energy easier and simpler than ever: TXU Energy Freedom RewardsSM. This first-of-its-kind plan allows customers to earn 30% in free electricity for every dollar they spend on energy charges – automatically, all year long.

(PRNewsfoto/TXU Energy)
(PRNewsfoto/TXU Energy)

"Freedom Rewards provides flexibility and control like no other product on the market – it's truly like having your own electricity savings account," said Sydney Seiger, chief marketing officer for TXU Energy. "Customers automatically earn Energy Cash rewards every month and can redeem them whenever they'd like – whether that's saving some each month or perhaps to save a lot on a certain bill. It's the freedom of a lower electricity bill, anytime you want."

Energy Cash can easily be redeemed online, through the TXU Energy app, or over the phone. Savings accrue all year long on the plan and there are no limits to how much customers can earn. There are also no blackout or expiration dates for using rewards while customers are on the plan. Energy Cash can be tracked online, through the app and on monthly statements.

"Just like your favorite restaurant or store's rewards, this plan is the easy way to save money on something you use every day," Seiger said. "Spend it or save it for summer when the A/C is running non-stop – just rest easy and enjoy the freedom of unlimited energy rewards."

For more information about TXU Energy Freedom Rewards, please visit txu.com.

About TXU Energy
More Texans trust TXU Energy to power their homes and businesses than any other electricity provider. We're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST). REP #10004

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-txu-energy-plan-offers-free-electricity-with-energy-cash-rewards-301393012.html

SOURCE TXU Energy

