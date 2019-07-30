Tycoon Who Founded Starbucks’ Indian Rival Goes Missing

(Bloomberg) -- V. G. Siddhartha, the man who founded India’s biggest coffee chain more than a decade before Starbucks Corp. entered the South Asian nation, is missing.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., in which he owns about 33% stake, is a holding company for several businesses, the most prominent of which is Cafe Coffee Day. Coffee Day has about 1,700 outlets, 10 times more than Starbucks runs in the nation, according to the National Restaurant Association of India.

Coffee Day shares slumped by the 20% percent limit in Mumbai amid concerns about the company’s future. Siddhartha, 59, whose cafe network traces its roots to the IT hub of Bengaluru in 1996, didn’t return after telling his driver he was going for a walk on Monday.

Siddhartha asked his driver to stop his car near a bridge in the Southern Indian city of Mangaluru, before going for a walk, local police official Jayant Kumar said by phone. The driver informed police when Siddhartha didn’t return after an hour, Kumar said.

The company is taking help from concerned authorities, and its leadership team will “ensure continuity of business,” Coffee Day said in an exchange filing.

Shares of Sical Logistics Ltd., another company where Siddhartha’s family is a large investor, also plunged 20%. Sical had total debt of 11 billion rupees at the end of March, while loans at Coffee Day jumped 29% from a year earlier to 65.5 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

About 76% of Siddhartha and his family’s holding in Coffee Day were pledged as collateral, according to filings.

Repaying Dues

Siddhartha started selling assets earlier this year to cut his obligations. In April, he sold a 20% stake in software services firm Mindtree Ltd. to engineering giant Larsen & Toubro Ltd. He was seeking a valuation of as much as $1.45 billion from Coca-Cola Co. to sell a stake in Coffee Day, the Economic Times newspaper reported last month.

Coffee Day went public in 2015, nearly two decades after opening its first cafe in Bengaluru, selling shares at 328 rupees apiece. A unit of private equity firm KKR & Co. owns 6.07% of the company, while Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys Ltd., has a 2.69% stake.

“We are deeply saddened by the developments and our thoughts are with his family at this time,” KKR spokesperson said by email. The fund sold 4.25% of its holding of about 10.3% last February and haven’t sold any shares before or since, the official said.

Siddhartha, who began his career as an investment banker, had sleepless nights when Starbucks entered India, according to an article he wrote for the Outlook magazine in 2016.

He had a “miserable moment” when Coffee Days stock tanked at its debut, giving him “quite an ego blow,” he wrote in the column.

