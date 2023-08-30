Tye Soon (SGX:BFU) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Tye Soon Limited (SGX:BFU) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Tye Soon's shares before the 4th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is S$0.0043 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of S$0.017 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Tye Soon has a trailing yield of 4.3% on the current share price of SGD0.395. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Tye Soon has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Tye Soon is paying out just 20% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Tye Soon generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 32% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Tye Soon's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Tye Soon's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 51% per annum for the past five years. Tye Soon is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. It looks like the Tye Soon dividends are largely the same as they were 10 years ago.

To Sum It Up

Has Tye Soon got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's great that Tye Soon is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Tye Soon for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, Tye Soon has 4 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

