Tye Soon (SGX:BFU) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Tye Soon (SGX:BFU) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tye Soon:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = S$12m ÷ (S$178m - S$110m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Tye Soon has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Retail Distributors industry average of 5.2% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tye Soon's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Tye Soon has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Tye Soon is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 17%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 21%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Tye Soon has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 61%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From Tye Soon's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Tye Soon can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 64% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Tye Soon (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

While Tye Soon isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

