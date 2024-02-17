Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Just Reported Full-Year Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) came out with its annual results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$2.0b and statutory earnings per share of US$3.88. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Tyler Technologies' 19 analysts is for revenues of US$2.12b in 2024. This would reflect a decent 8.6% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 31% to US$5.15. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.13b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.95 in 2024. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$483, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Tyler Technologies, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$526 and the most bearish at US$412 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Tyler Technologies is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Tyler Technologies' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 8.6% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 17% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Tyler Technologies is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Tyler Technologies following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Tyler Technologies analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Tyler Technologies that you need to be mindful of.

