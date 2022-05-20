U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,834.50
    -66.29 (-1.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,827.95
    -425.18 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,119.76
    -268.74 (-2.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,743.93
    -32.29 (-1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.29
    +0.08 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    -0.24 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    -0.0032 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7990
    -0.0560 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2483
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.6960
    -0.0980 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,905.25
    -1,271.68 (-4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    643.93
    -29.45 (-4.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

TYM to invest $20M in Production Facilities in Georgia, USA, with plans to become Top 3 in North America

·4 min read

-TYM Group subsidiaries TYM-USA and Branson to invest more than $20 million in manufacturing facilities in Georgia, USA

- Establishment of a 142,500 square feet factory with the latest production capabilities and expanded parts center to produce 50,000 tractors in North America annually

SEOUL, South Korea, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TYM Group's North American subsidiaries, TYM-USA and Branson, plan to expand their North American market share through large-scale investment into production facilities in the United States.

An aerial view of TYM factory grounds in Georgia, USA (Provided by TYM)
An aerial view of TYM factory grounds in Georgia, USA (Provided by TYM)

TYM to invest $20M in Production Facilities in Georgia, USA, with plans to become Top 3 in North America

On the 20th of May, TYM (Chairman: Kim Hi-yong, CEO: Kim Do-Hoon / formerly Tongyang Moolsan Co., LTD), the leading South Korean agricultural machinery maker, revealed its plans to invest more than 20 million dollars into manufacturing facilities in Georgia, USA by joining forces with its North American subsidiaries, TYM-USA and Branson.

The investment plan included the construction of a 142,500 square feet factory equipped with the latest cutting edge manufacturing technology on TYM's 900,000 square feet factory grounds in Rome, Georgia. The expansion of current parts center and the establishment of the TYM Technology Institute (TTI) for service education were also included in the investment plan. TYM announced that it has completed negotiations with the Georgia state government and that it will begin the factory design work in May, with the goal of completion in June 2023. "We expect to create more than 150 jobs within the state of Georgia through this investment," a TYM representative said.

TYM, which currently has production facilities in four states in the USA, plans to increase its annual tractor production in North America from 30,000 to 50,000 units through this newest investment plan. In addition, TYM will establish assembly lines for local tractor production in North America by expanding its current Semi Knock Down (SKD) assembly lines into Complete Knock Down (CKD) facilities. The South Korean tractor manufacturer plans to dramatically enhance product quality while improving parts supply and service to more than 300 dealerships in North America and expand its customer contact points.

TYM Group is currently among the top five tractor manufacturers in North America, with total manufacturing market share of more than 10% in the North American tractor market under 100HP. With the outstanding performance of TYM-USA and Branson, the TYM Group has enjoyed an annual growth rate of 17% since 2017, as its exports to North America over the past five years soared from $150 million in 2017 to $330 million in 2021. The tractor manufacturer aims to export more than $470 million in 2022, a 41% increase from the previous year.

It is TYM's ambitious plan to take the leap into becoming a top three brand in the North American market by launching the new TYM North America and expanding its production facility through this major investment to support its rapid growth in the market.

"This investment in North America is a part of an effort by TYM to maximize the customer experience. We aim to provide the best of TYM's products and service to more customers and establish trust and business value with our partners," said the head of TYM Overseas Business Division. He added, "It was very meaningful for the opportunity to contribute to the cooperation between USA and Korea through this major facility investment in Georgia, in line with President Biden's visit to Korea."

[About TYM]
TYM is a leading agricultural machinery manufacturer in South Korea. In line with its recent 70th anniversary, the company has reorganized its global management system with the changes in the international agricultural machinery market. The company has secured its long term growth momentum in the industry's future through various projects such as autonomous driving system for agricultural machinery. The company was renamed to TYM to take a leap forward becoming a global company, and became the first in the industry to introduce ESG management and implement it on a full-company scale. With the establishment of the 'TYMICT' which specializes in smart precision farming as start, TYM is now preparing for the successive production of various smart agricultural machines such as telematics-based autonomous agricultural machines.

TYM Logo
TYM Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tym-to-invest-20m-in-production-facilities-in-georgia-usa-with-plans-to-become-top-3-in-north-america-301552182.html

SOURCE TYM Tractors

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded more than 16% lower as of 11:14 a.m. ET today after it received yet another downgrade from Wall Street. Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini maintained his underperform rating on Upstart but lowered his price target from $20 to $15 per share. The lower price target comes just a week after Chiaverini lowered his price target on Upstart from $35 to $20.

  • Deere tops earnings estimates, misses on revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Deere.

  • Warren Buffett is Selling These 6 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that the billionaire sold, click Warren Buffett is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett, the chief of Berkshire Hathaway, is perhaps the most renowned financier in the investment world, with decades of […]

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return of 20.1% for Berkshire's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders (himself included).

  • Here’s the real reason the stock market is coming unglued — and it isn’t because of weak earnings

    An earnings recession is not the biggest threat facing the stock market right now. To show that an earnings recession doesn’t necessarily doom the stock market, consider the S&P 500’s (SPX) quarterly return when its earnings-per-share (EPS) is falling. On average over the past century, according to an analysis conducted by Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 has performed better when its EPS were lower than a year previously — not higher.

  • Here’s Why Vulcan Value Partners Reduced its Upstart (UPST) Stake

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. All five of the fund’s strategies trailed their respective benchmarks during the quarter. According to the fund, they ‘place no weight on short-term results, good or bad, and neither should you’. Vulcan Value […]

  • The technician who called the 2020 market bottom says a ‘shocking rally’ is in store

    It’s been a terrible week in an awful year for the stock market. Walmart (WMT) Target (TGT) and Tencent (HK:700) each reported disappointing results to add fuel to the worries about interest-rate hikes and quantitative tightening. Over the last six weeks, equity redemptions have totaled $46 billion, versus $91 billion when the COVID outbreak first became apparent, according to Sean Darby, chief equity strategist at Jefferies.

  • 10 Best Buy-the-Dip Tech Stocks According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 buy-the-dip stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s stock selection and the current sell-off in tech, go directly to 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Tech Stocks According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 27% in 2022 […]

  • Why Ross Stores Stock Plunged 25% at the Open Today

    The discount retailer provided its first-quarter earnings and an update for the year, and Wall Street didn't like what it saw.

  • Why Carnival Stock Was Underwater Today

    Investors weren't overjoyed about a fresh debt offering announced by Carnival, and a bearish new note from an analyst didn't help, either. After market hours on Wednesday, Carnival announced that it is floating a private offering of $1 billion worth of senior unsecured notes. Carnival says it plans to use the net proceeds of the issue to make scheduled principal payments on debt during fiscal 2023 and for general corporate purposes.

  • Michael Burry is Shorting Apple (AAPL) and Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Michael Burry’s short position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the 5 stocks he is selling in 2022. If you want to skip our analysis of Burry’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Michael Burry was born on […]

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Elon Musk is not happy with a meme mocking his new-found attention to Twitter

    Elon Musk got defensive over a meme suggesting he may be spending a little too much time on Twitter and not enough time on his electric vehicle company.

  • 1 Reason Nu Holdings Is Headed in the Right Direction

    Like many tech and fintech stocks this year, the Berkshire Hathaway-backed Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) has seen its stock price struggle and is down more than 61% this year. Nu is a major disruptor in the Latin American banking space, first offering a credit card with no annual fees and then building out a suite of banking products from there. Nu has amassed close to 60 million customers but in the past has gotten questions regarding its high valuation and path to sustainable profitability.

  • How long does the average bear market last? Dow, S&P 500 slide toward threshold.

    The S&P 500 is a whisker away from the threshold that marks a bear market. In the past, entering bear territory has tended to be followed by more selling.

  • Warren Buffett is Buying and Holding These 10 Financial Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 financial stocks that Warren Buffett is buying in 2022. If you want to see more financial stock picks of the billionaire, click Warren Buffett is Buying and Holding These 5 Financial Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett follows the Benjamin Graham school of thought, picking value plays with prices that […]

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today While Moderna and Novavax Are Sliding

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up 2.5% as of 11:35 a.m. ET on Friday after jumping as much as 4% earlier in the day. Meanwhile, the stocks of two other COVID-19 vaccine makers were declining. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were down 4.7%.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, heading for longest weekly losing streak since 2001

    U.S. stocks rose on Friday, though the major indexes still headed for steep weekly losses as concerns over the resilience of corporate profits in the face of inflation resurged this week.

  • Is Cisco Systems Stock a Buy Now?

    Cisco Systems' (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock price plunged 13% during after-hours trading on May 18 following its third-quarter earnings release. The networking device maker's revenue stayed nearly flat year over year at $12.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

    Understandably, many begin questioning their investments when they fall 10%, 30%, or 70% in some cases, like many growth stocks over the past year. Times when investors are scared and indiscriminately sell their stocks can be an excellent time for long-term investors to buy into the fear and build investments that could generate great long-term returns. Public safety company Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) sells several products to help maintain safety in society, including tasers, body cameras, and software that helps law enforcement manage evidence and daily operations.