Tyman Independent Non-Executive Chairman Acquires 57% More Stock \

Potential Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Nicholas Hartery, recently bought UK£154k worth of stock, paying UK£2.70 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 57%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tyman

Notably, that recent purchase by Nicholas Hartery is the biggest insider purchase of Tyman shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£2.72 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Tyman insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Tyman Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Tyman insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about UK£1.5m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tyman Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Tyman stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Tyman and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

