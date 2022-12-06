Type 2 diabetes market 2023-2027: 5-year (2017-2021) historic industry size and analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The type 2 diabetes market size is estimated to increase by USD 39.37 billion from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 10.94%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Chart and data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and y-o-y growth of type 2 diabetes market

The market is segmented by drug class (insulin, DPP-4 inhibitor, GLP-1 receptor agonists, SGLT-2 inhibitors, and others) and distribution channel (retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies).

Based on drug class, the insulin segment is expected to account for the highest share of the market during the forecast period.

In type 2 diabetes, insulin is administered when options such as diet, exercise, and oral anti-diabetic drugs are unable to maintain optimal blood glucose levels.

Factors such as an increase in the population with type 2 diabetes and awareness about the disease contribute to the growth of the global insulin market.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated as MODERATE to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The type 2 diabetes market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below –

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Baxter International Inc.

Biocon Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

DM Pharma Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk AS

Pfizer Inc.

Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Sanofi SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

The rising prevalence of diabetes is notably driving the type 2 diabetes market growth

Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes across the world. Excess body weight and a physically inactive lifestyle are some of the most common causes of type 2 diabetes. The prevalence of this disease has increased among adults as well as children. Once the disease is diagnosed, it is essential to provide the right medications Hence, the increasing number of people with type 2 diabetes will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Chart and data table on historical market size (2017-2021, historic industry size & analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America, which holds the major share of the market, is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of this region is driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes in North America. The US is the major revenue contributor in the market owing to a large base diabetic population, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and growing technological advances.

The outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 had a slightly negative impact on the type 2 diabetes market in North America due to partial lockdowns and limited focus on non-urgent treatments and clinical visits. However, after the relaxation of the lockdowns, people were allowed to go for regular health checkups and treatments, which is expected to drive the growth of the type 2 diabetes market in North America during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this type 2 diabetes market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the type 2 diabetes market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the type 2 diabetes market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the type 2 diabetes market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of type 2 diabetes market vendors

Type 2 Diabetes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 39.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Baxter International Inc., Biocon Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., DM Pharma Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

