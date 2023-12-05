Typical Homebuyers Now Earn Six Figures: Here’s What That Means for You

goodluz / Shutterstock.com

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) recently put out a report on the profile of homebuyers and sellers. According to the report, the median household income for buyers rose over the past year from $88,000 to $107,000. This is a 22% increase and the largest reported year-to-year change yet.

The NAR’s analysis suggests that this increase in household income is due to a few reasons. Not only are housing prices on the rise, but mortgage rates are still high. This combined with the still-competitive housing market has led to more buyers needing to be able to save up for a larger down payment.

While these factors certainly could play a part in why buyers’ typical household income has increased, there could be additional reasons. Here are some of the biggest ones and what this change might mean for homebuyers, sellers, and the housing market as a whole — according to experts.

Buyers Might Need Higher Incomes To Combat Higher Interest Rates

Housing interest rates can fluctuate on a weekly basis and are slightly down this week. However, they’ve seen a marked increase over the past few years.

Currently, the average rate on a fixed-rate 30-year conventional loan is 7.22%. On a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate is 6.56%.

According to the NAR report, roughly 80% of all homebuyers use a mortgage loan to finance their home purchase. Considering this, it’s not a stretch to suggest that the typical household income must rise to compensate for these elevated mortgage rates.

“Securing a home loan allows you to pay the cost of the property over a number of years rather than ponying up all the asking price at once,” said Omer Reiner, licensed Realtor and president of FL Cash Home Buyers, LLC. “It is basically delayed responsibility. The issue is that, when you do the math, you will be paying a lot more for that same property with a loan because of the interest tacked on.”

That’s why it’s important to consider the full cost of the loan — and to make sure your income is high enough to handle the monthly and overall payments. Reiner suggested looking beyond interest rates when securing financing.

“Different types of loans can have different costs. You could have to pay extra fees for processing, to purchase points that shave off some of the interest rates you will pay later, and other line items,” said Reiner. “Make sure when you are shopping for a loan that you are comparing apples to apples and that you know the total end cost for that loan agreement.”

Buyers Could Need a Higher Income Due to Rising Housing Costs

Higher housing costs have also priced out certain buyers, especially lower- or medium-income households. Even though the cost of residential property may be lower in certain areas, increased interest rates can still make these homes more — or just as — expensive as they were before.

“In some markets, the purchase price has gone down from the peak from almost 2 years ago, but the rise in interest rates has caused the monthly payment amount to be higher than what it was back then for the same house,” said Sebastian Jania, owner of Alberta Property Buyers.

Since property values haven’t dropped enough to compensate for the higher interest rates, many buyers need to earn more money just to afford the same home, according to Jania.

The Competitive Housing Market Typically Means More Money Down

The NAR report indicated that the average down payment for first-time homebuyers is 8%. Repeat buyers, meanwhile, have a typical down payment of 19%. In both cases, this is the highest percentage down in years.

To put more money down, many buyers need to have a higher income or enough time to save up. But why has the typical down payment amount increased? There are a few possible reasons.

“In an effort to reduce the monthly payment amount, a lot of homebuyers have been focusing on bringing a large down payment,” said Jania. “For them to be able to bring a large down payment, they need to have a strong income to be able to save sufficient money in this time of higher inflation.”

The competitive housing market could be another reason why people are trying to save up for a larger down payment. Even if there are fewer cases where a seller has multiple offers to choose from, having a larger down payment can still increase a buyer’s chances of getting their bid accepted.

Some Lenders Might Require a Larger Down Payment

In some cases, buyers might have a harder time securing financing if their down payment isn’t high enough. Not only that, but having a smaller down payment could result in getting a home that’s either too expensive or not worth the cost. All of this could also be part of why the typical homebuyer’s salary has increased to the six figure point.

“You will want to have a loan-to-value (LTV) of between 75%-80% to ensure you aren’t paying too much for a home that isn’t worth it,” said Reiner. “As you inch past 80% LTV, you are walking on thin ice and in fact many lenders will not approve such a mortgage.”

Certain Industries Could Be Earning More

Of course, it’s not only external economic factors that have led to an overall increase in the typical buyer’s earnings. It could also be that certain industries are paying more than they were. The issue with this is that wage increases have not affected everyone equally.

“In some industries, people are earning more now than ever before. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case across the board,” said Reiner. “The worker shortages we keep hearing about have pushed salaries up, but there are still a lot of people who either are still looking for jobs or have taken a pay cut. It is a constant ebb and flow.”

Bri Conn, co-host of the Childfree Wealth Podcast, added, “The housing affordability crisis is making it harder for people to buy homes. A higher salary for the typical homebuyer doesn’t automatically mean increased salaries across the board. Instead, people are needing to make more in order to purchase a home. Therefore, those making less are being priced out of the market.”

What This All Means for Buyers and Sellers

The housing market is always changing, but right now these changes could be making it harder for the average person to afford a home. This could be leading to a need for higher incomes and larger down payments. It could also result in fewer offers on existing homes on the market, or lowball offers. Finally, it could mean more people choosing to rent rather than buy.

“While there will always be people looking to purchase a home, I wouldn’t be surprised if more people continue renting while investors purchase homes,” said Conn. “Unfortunately, I don’t foresee it becoming easier for first-time homebuyers to purchase homes anytime soon due to student loans, low housing inventory, and an overall greater cost of living.”

Reiner concluded, “Prospective homeowners’ buying power has taken a hit due to the rising interest rates … Someone who might have been able to afford a home a year ago, if they had been earning their current salary, could find themselves priced out of the market with all of the changes in our economy. First-time buyers have largely had to put their search on hold until either rates decline, they come up with a higher down payment, or home prices continue to drop.”

