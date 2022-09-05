U.S. markets closed

Tyra Biosciences to Present Preclinical Data on TYRA-300, an FGFR3-selective Inhibitor, at ESMO 2022 Congress

·4 min read

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will be presenting preclinical data on TYRA-300 during a poster session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2022 Congress, being held in person September 9-13, 2022 in Paris, France.

"We believe the preclinical results being presented at the ESMO Congress showcase the enhanced anti-tumor activity and selectivity of TYRA-300 as compared to other agents in the class," said Todd Harris, CEO of TYRA. "These encouraging data support the advancement of TYRA-300 into the clinic, and we look forward to initiating our SURF301 Phase 1/2 study in the near term."

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title:  TYRA-300: FGFR3 selective and gatekeeper agnostic
Presenter: Jacqueline Starrett
Date: Monday, September 12, 2022
Session: Developmental therapeutics
Presentation Number: 462P

Regular abstracts will be published on the ESMO website on September 5, 2022.  The poster presentation on TYRA-300 will be made available on the TYRA website under the "For Investors" section on September 12, 2022.

About TYRA-300

TYRA-300 is the Company's lead precision oncology program generated from TYRA's proprietary SNÅP drug discovery platform.  TYRA-300 is an FGFR3-selective inhibitor designed to be agnostic to the gatekeeper mutation and has demonstrated less hyperphosphatemia mediated by FGFR1 inhibition than pan-FGFR inhibitors in preclinical models.  In July 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared TYRA to proceed with its Phase 1/2 SURF301 clinical study of TYRA-300 under its Investigational New Drug application (IND), in patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma of the bladder and urinary tract. SURF301 is a two-part study designed to determine the optimal and maximum tolerated doses (MTD) and the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of TYRA-300.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. is a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. TYRA's proprietary in-house discovery platform, SNÅP, enables the rapid and precise refinement of structural design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots that help predict genetic alterations most likely to cause acquired resistance to existing therapies. Leveraging SNÅP, TYRA is developing a pipeline of selective inhibitors of Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptors (FGFR), which are altered in approximately 7% of all cancers. TYRA-300 is an FGFR3 selective inhibitor for oncology. TYRA-200 is an FGFR2 inhibitor that TYRA is developing initially in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. TYRA is also targeting achondroplasia and other FGFR3-related skeletal dysplasias, FGFR4-related cancers, and REarranged during Transfection kinase (RET). TYRA is based in Carlsbad, CA. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.tyra.bio and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

TYRA cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: the potential to develop purpose-built therapies that improve clinical outcomes; and the expected timing of initiating the SURF301 Phase 1/2 trial. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: we are early in our development efforts, have not tested any of our product candidates in clinical trials and the approach we are taking to discover and develop drugs based on our SNÅP platform is novel and unproven and it may never lead to product candidates that are successful in clinical development or approved products of commercial value; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment, and completion of clinical trials; our dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, research and preclinical testing; our ability to maintain undisrupted business operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including delaying or disrupting our preclinical studies, manufacturing, and supply chain; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; and other risks described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:
Amy Conrad
aconrad@tyra.bio

(PRNewsfoto/Tyra Biosciences, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Tyra Biosciences, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tyra-biosciences-to-present-preclinical-data-on-tyra-300-an-fgfr3-selective-inhibitor-at-esmo-2022-congress-301617783.html

SOURCE Tyra Biosciences

