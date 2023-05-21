U.S. markets closed

Tyro Payments ends buyout discussions with Potentia after rejecting A$875 million bid

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Australia's Tyro Payments said on Monday it has ended deal discussions with suitor Potentia Capital, months after the payment terminals firm rejected the private equity group's A$875 million ($593.5 million) buyout proposal.

Potentia's decision to withdraw the offer follows Tyro granting it due diligence and engaging in "extensive negotiation" of material commercial terms, Tyro said in a statement.

"Tyro also worked with Potentia to develop processes that could potentially address regulatory requirements to reduce risk to Tyro by providing increased confidence of completion in a reasonable timeframe," it added.

Potentia had first offered to buy Tyro for A$1.27 per share in September, then improved its offer to A$1.60 in December.

Tyro rejected both offers, saying they undervalued the company.

In January, Tyro opened the door to re-engaging with Potentia by offering it access to its books to come up with an improved proposal and confirm the necessary funding commitments.

Potentia did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Kim Coghill)