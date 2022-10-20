Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market Size to Grow by USD 19.07 Bn, North America to Account for 38% of Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The tyrosine kinase inhibitors market size is expected to grow by USD 19.07 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market has been segmented by product (RTKIs and nRTKIs) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market: Segmentation Analysis

By geography, North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the tyrosine kinase inhibitors market in North America. The growth of this market is attributed to factors such as the high prevalence rate of cancer and the high unmet need for effective treatment. According to the National Program of Cancer Registries (NPCR) carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 28.5 million invasive cancer cases have been diagnosed in the last two decades.

By product, the RTKIs segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. These therapeutics are used in the treatment of various diseases. The increasing sales of these drugs, along with a strong pipeline with late-stage molecules and recent drug approvals, are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Drugs such as EYLEA, AVASTIN, and LENVIMA generated significant sales in 2021. For instance, EYLEA generated USD 1,612 million from annual sales in 2021, while AVASTIN generated USD 7,866 million in the same year.

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market: Driver and Trend

The presence of patient assistance programs is driving the tyrosine kinase inhibitors market. Many government and non-government organizations are focusing on providing financial and clinical assistance for the treatment of various cancer indications. Hence, many patients are availing the required treatment, which is increasing the patient base. Such programs also help patients in adhering to treatment regimens. These factors are supporting the growth of the global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market.

Strategic alliances are a key trend in the tyrosine kinase inhibitors market. The rising prevalence of various diseases has increased the demand for innovative therapeutics. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors therapeutics are used for the treatment of cancer and age-related diseases such as retinal vein occlusion. Hence, many companies are developing and marketing these drugs. They are also entering into strategic alliances, partnerships, and collaborations to expand their geographical reach, expand their product portfolios, and get a better return on investment. These factors are supporting the growth of the market.

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 19.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Incyte Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Pharmaceuticals Market Reports

