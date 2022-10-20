U.S. markets open in 4 hours 50 minutes

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market Size to Grow by USD 19.07 Bn, North America to Account for 38% of Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The tyrosine kinase inhibitors market size is expected to grow by USD 19.07 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market has been segmented by product (RTKIs and nRTKIs) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market: Segmentation Analysis

By geography, North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the tyrosine kinase inhibitors market in North America. The growth of this market is attributed to factors such as the high prevalence rate of cancer and the high unmet need for effective treatment. According to the National Program of Cancer Registries (NPCR) carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 28.5 million invasive cancer cases have been diagnosed in the last two decades.

By product, the RTKIs segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. These therapeutics are used in the treatment of various diseases. The increasing sales of these drugs, along with a strong pipeline with late-stage molecules and recent drug approvals, are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Drugs such as EYLEA, AVASTIN, and LENVIMA generated significant sales in 2021. For instance, EYLEA generated USD 1,612 million from annual sales in 2021, while AVASTIN generated USD 7,866 million in the same year.

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market: Driver and Trend

The presence of patient assistance programs is driving the tyrosine kinase inhibitors market. Many government and non-government organizations are focusing on providing financial and clinical assistance for the treatment of various cancer indications. Hence, many patients are availing the required treatment, which is increasing the patient base. Such programs also help patients in adhering to treatment regimens. These factors are supporting the growth of the global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market.

Strategic alliances are a key trend in the tyrosine kinase inhibitors market. The rising prevalence of various diseases has increased the demand for innovative therapeutics. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors therapeutics are used for the treatment of cancer and age-related diseases such as retinal vein occlusion. Hence, many companies are developing and marketing these drugs. They are also entering into strategic alliances, partnerships, and collaborations to expand their geographical reach, expand their product portfolios, and get a better return on investment. These factors are supporting the growth of the market.

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 19.07 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.3

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Incyte Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 RTKIs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 nRTKIs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 10.4 Amgen Inc.

  • 10.5 AstraZeneca Plc

  • 10.6 Bayer AG

  • 10.7 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

  • 10.8 C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG

  • 10.9 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 10.10 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.11 Novartis AG

  • 10.12 Pfizer Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tyrosine-kinase-inhibitors-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-19-07-bn-north-america-to-account-for-38-of-market-growth---technavio-301653484.html

SOURCE Technavio

