Tyson to Close Iowa Plant in Third Major U.S. Pork Shutdown

(Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc. is halting its largest pork plant, becoming the third major U.S. facility to shut as the coronavirus sickens workers, exacerbates livestock gluts and threatens supplies.

The Waterloo facility in Iowa, which has been running at reduced levels due to worker absenteeism, will stop mid-week until further notice, Tyson said in a statement Wednesday.

It’s the latest blow to the nation’s meatpacking industry that’s struggling to contain the disease among workers. JBS SA is shuttering its pork-processing facility in Minnesota, and Smithfield Foods Inc. closed a slaughter plant in South Dakota. Combined they make up about 15% of U.S. capacity.

The growing disruptions in slaughtering and processing are cascading through supply chains, affecting farmers, truckers, distributors and supermarkets. While there’s plenty of frozen inventory in the U.S, wholesale pork prices have surged.

“It means the loss of a vital market outlet for farmers and further contributes to the disruption of the nation’s pork supply,” said Steve Stouffer, head of Tyson Fresh Meats.

Tyson is taking worker temperatures and supplying face coverings, as well as installing workstation dividers and providing more break-room space.

Waterloo’s 2,800 team members will be invited to come to the plant for Covid-19 testing, results of which will help decide when the plant will reopen. The closure comes after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said 250 members of the National Guard were being activated to help address testing and contact tracing for meat-plant workers.

Tyson’s other meat and poultry plants continue to operate, although some are running at reduced levels.

“Most of the trade believes these plants will be up and running by the first week of May,” said Rich Nelson, chief strategist at Allendale Inc. “The concern is that they’re not.”

(Updates with trader comment in lst paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.