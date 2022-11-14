U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,957.00
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,556.00
    -25.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,729.75
    +19.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,843.50
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.36
    +0.72 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.60
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.06
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0369
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    +0.0830 (+2.25%)
     

  • Vix

    23.93
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1888
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.0700
    -0.1760 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,866.07
    +154.59 (+0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.96
    +5.53 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.54
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,024.86
    +94.29 (+0.34%)
     

Tyson Foods CFO charged with public intoxication says he's 'embarrassed' after allegedly falling asleep in the bed of a woman who didn't know him

272
Britney Nguyen
·2 min read
john tyson mugshot
John Tyson mugshotWashington County Sheriff's Office

  • Tyson Foods CFO was arrested last week after he was found in the bed of a woman who didn't know him.

  • John Tyson, who was named CFO last month, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass.

  • He told investors he took "full responsibility" for his actions on a quarterly conference call Monday.

Tyson Foods CFO John Tyson told the company's investors he's "embarrassed" and takes "full responsibility" after he was arrested for allegedly becoming intoxicated and trespassing in the home of a woman who didn't know him.

"I'm embarrassed, and I want to let you know that I take full responsibility for my actions," he said on the company's quarterly call with investors Monday. "I also want to apologize to our investors as I have to our employees. This was an incident inconsistent with our company values as well as my personal values. I just wanted you guys to hear this directly from me and to know that I'm committed to making sure this never happens again."

Tyson Foods CEO Donnie King said a "thorough review" of Tyson's actions is being done by the company's independent board of directors.

Tyson, 32, was arrested last Sunday in Arkansas. He was found asleep in a stranger's bed around 2am, according to a preliminary arrest report obtained by Insider.

The home where Tyson was found belongs to a woman who said she didn't know him. She said she believed Tyson was able to get inside because her front door was unlocked. The report said Tyson was identified from his drivers license. He was released later that evening after being charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass.

Tyson became chief financial officer on October 2 after he served as executive vice president of strategy and chief sustainability officer at Tyson Foods. He is the son of the company's current board chairman and former chief executive, and is the great-grandson of Tyson Foods founder John W. Tyson.

Read the original article on Business Insider

