Tyson Foods Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$2.35m

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tyson Foods

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Vice Chairman of the Board & Lead Independent Director Kevin McNamara for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$48.92 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$46.47 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Tyson Foods insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Tyson Foods insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$188m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tyson Foods Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Tyson Foods insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Tyson Foods has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

