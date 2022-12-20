U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,821.62
    +3.96 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,849.74
    +92.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,547.11
    +1.08 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,748.02
    +9.44 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.70
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0628
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1030 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2190
    +0.0043 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9040
    -4.9600 (-3.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,914.14
    +481.68 (+2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.23
    +2.05 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Tyson Foods Names Brady Stewart Group President of Fresh Meats

Tyson Foods, Inc.
·3 min read
Tyson Foods, Inc.
Tyson Foods, Inc.

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods today announced Brady Stewart as Group President, Fresh Meats, who will begin his new role at the start of the new year. Stewart will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Donnie King and will be responsible for strengthening the competitiveness of the company’s beef and pork businesses through innovation, technology, data and analytics. Stewart’s focus will also include optimizing business processes and building efficiencies in the operational and commercial activities of the business.

“Brady is a well-respected, proven industry leader who will help position us for continued success,” said Donnie King, Tyson Foods President and Chief Executive Officer. “His background in building business strategies that drive outcomes and identify efficiencies across complex supply chains is critical for this role.”

Stewart brings more than two decades of experience in the protein industry. He joins the company from Smithfield Foods where he has served as chief operating officer since 2021. In that role, he led Smithfield’s business across its more than 500 company-owned farms and 46 production facilities in the U.S. and developed operating systems that aligned efforts across different segments of the business to drive efficiencies and optimize business activities and outcomes.

Additionally, he was responsible for operations of the company’s vertically integrated domestic supply chain, including sourcing and procurement, transportation, warehousing and logistics. Prior to that, he held the role of chief manufacturing officer and was the executive vice president, U.S. Hog Production at Smithfield. He has also worked at the Kansas City Sausage Company as chief operating officer, among other leadership roles.

“The reputation of Tyson Foods and its products are world renowned, and I am delighted to be joining the team to help drive growth and deliver for its customers and consumers,” said Stewart. “I look forward to help strengthening the company’s competitiveness as OneTyson by accelerating innovation and streamlining operations.”

Shane Miller will conclude more than 30 years of exceptional service to Tyson Foods in 2023 and the company thanks him for his commitment to the success of the business and its team members.

Stewart and Miller will work closely to ensure a smooth transition as the Fresh Meats corporate team prepares to move to Northwest Arkansas as part of the company’s consolidation of corporate offices to its world headquarters in Springdale.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 142,000 team members on October 1, 2022. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Media contact: Derek Burleson, 479-290-6466

Category: IR


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Hit Another 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a slide today that has sent the stock price plunging by 55% since late September. Tesla shares had been overvalued for a long time based on the fundamentals. Shares began retreating this fall when demand questions surfaced in its important Chinese market.

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Ran Out of Gas Today

    Shares of fuel cell manufacturer FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) tanked in early trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday, falling 8.4% through 10:30 a.m. EST after the company missed badly on its Q4 2022 earnings report. Heading into earnings day, analysts had forecast that FuelCell would book $43.8 million in sales and lose only $0.07 per share on that revenue -- but FuelCell missed on both the top and bottom lines. While FuelCell missed Wall Street's quarterly sales number, its sales still jumped more than 180% year over year for the quarter, capping a year in which total 2022 sales grew 88% ($130.5 million).

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights stock tickers making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Evercore ISI cuts Tesla price target

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Tesla stock amid analyst downgrades tied to Elon Musk's new involvement in Twitter.

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Soared This Morning

    QuantumScape announced today it has begun shipping prototypes of its solid-state battery cells to potential automotive customers. The company has spent the past two years proving its solid-state battery concept and working toward a commercially viable unit. QuantumScape called today's announcement an important part of the commercialization process and said it was its "key public milestone for the year."

  • How Much Lower Will Tesla Stock Go?

    In this video, I will talk about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), some new price targets from analysts, the damage that the Twitter acquisition has caused, and what investors should know going into 2023.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • With new mortgages down 47%, US lenders are starting to go bankrupt — could this one factor trigger the worst surge of failures since 2008?

    Holding out hope for clear skies in real estate? You may be waiting a while.

  • Arcus, Gilead Disappoint As Lung-Cancer Regimen Lags Rival Roche

    Gilead and Arcus toppled Tuesday after their lung-cancer regimen trailed a rival concoction from Roche. RCUS stock skidded more than 20%.

  • Lucid stock pops after the EV maker raised $1.5 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in Lucid stock following the EV maker’s $1.5 billion stock sale.

  • Is Annaly Capital in Line for a Dividend Cut in 2023?

    Many investors, subsequently, try to offset their losses by turning to high-yield dividend stocks. The mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-yielding stocks in the market today, paying a juicy 16% dividend yield. Annaly Capital Management invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in addition to servicing loans for other mortgage companies.

  • This 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    How she job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • Why Nio Stock Erased Early Gains Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has been turbulent recently, and for good reason. After a big dip yesterday on mounting fears of how the spread of COVID-19 will hurt Chinese consumers and the economy, Nio staged a comeback Tuesday morning. After losing that early jump, Nio's American depositary shares were holding on to a gain of 0.7% as of 12:50 p.m. ET.

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield

    The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.

  • U.S. EV adoption outlook fell by 30% in 2022

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian details a recent KPMG survey, which found that auto execs are less bullish on EV adoption compared to 2022.

  • 3 REITS That Just Increased Their Dividends

    Most everyone loves an early holiday present. And for some real estate investment trust (REIT) investors, that early gift came in the form of a dividend increase over the past two weeks. Of course, a dividend increase is great because it puts more income into the pockets of investors and increases the yield on their purchase price, but more importantly, a dividend increase also signals to the markets that the company expects to perform well, perhaps generating increases in revenue and funds from

  • Tesla Stock Just Keeps Falling. The ‘Chart’ Is in Control.

    Since electric-vehicle giant Tesla reported third-quarter numbers in October, negative stock-price momentum has been building, helping to complete a troubling head-and-shoulders stock-chart pattern that began in early 2021.