Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.48

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.48 per share on the 15th of December. This makes the dividend yield 3.7%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Tyson Foods' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 697% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 36%, so there isn't too much pressure on the dividend.

Tyson Foods Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 25% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though Tyson Foods' EPS has declined at around 34% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Our Thoughts On Tyson Foods' Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Tyson Foods' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Tyson Foods is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Tyson Foods that investors should take into consideration. Is Tyson Foods not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

