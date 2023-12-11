Tyson Foods opens new plant in Virginia

Dec. 11—Tyson Foods recently announced the opening recently of new $300 million fully cooked food production plant for poultry products in Danville, Virginia.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said the plant is one of its most automated to date.

The 325,000-square-foot plant will be able to produce approximately 4 million pounds of fully cooked poultry products weekly to meet demand for Tyson products in retail and food service.

Located in a business park owned by the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County, it has created 400 jobs.

"Danville represents a significant commitment to the region, and we take our responsibility to enhance the communities where we live and work seriously. This plant is also a significant step toward our ongoing goal of operational excellence by investing in innovative technology and automation," said Donnie King, president and CEO, Tyson Foods.

The plant features high-speed automated case packing lines and high-speed robotic case palletizing units. It also includes a product inspection process that incorporates metal detection, X-ray and vision grading.

The Danville plant also includes wearable armband devices the company said will improve worker health, safety and productivity. The armbands have sensors that relay environmental data to safety managers to better identify risk exposures.

Wes Morris, group president for poultry, said in a statement: "The Danville plant incorporates the latest technology that brings real-time intelligence to our processes, products and workplace experience for team members."

Tyson announced plans last summer to close its poultry processing plant in Noel in October. It employed more than 1,500 people. Tyson also will close plants in North Little Rock, Arkansas; Corydon, Indiana; and Dexter, Missouri.

In a separate statement released with its third-quarter numbers, Tyson also said it expects "to shift (poultry) production to other facilities."

Tyson also operates a plant in Monett that in 2021 employed around 600 people.