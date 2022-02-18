Tyson Foods to Present at the 2022 CAGNY Conference

Tyson Foods, Inc.

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) announced today that Donnie King, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stewart Glendinning, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference on February 23, 2022 at 12:50 pm CST. A webcast of the pre-recorded presentation and accompanying slides will be available at http://ir.tyson.com following the presentation.



About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company,” “we,” “us,” “our,” “Tyson Foods” or “Tyson”) (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 137,000 employees ("team members") on October 2, 2021. Through our Core Values, Tyson Foods is a company of people engaged in the production of food, seeking to pursue trust and integrity, and committed to creating value for our shareholders, our customers, our team members, and our communities. We strive to be honorable and operate with integrity, be faith-friendly and inclusive, serve as stewards of the resources entrusted to us, and provide a safe work environment.

