U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,550.18
    +3.64 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,358.32
    -46.92 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,294.67
    -51.33 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.48
    -25.26 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.38
    -0.82 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.80
    +8.30 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1297
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7680
    -0.0320 (-1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3556
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3810
    -0.3010 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,227.95
    -1,674.25 (-4.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.18
    -31.29 (-3.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.94
    +63.16 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Tyson Foods Ranks No. 1 on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies List for Food Production for Sixth Consecutive Year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tyson Foods, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TSN

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the sixth consecutive year, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) ranks No. 1 on Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in the Food Production category.

The annual survey, conducted by Fortune and Korn Ferry, asks top executives, directors and financial analysts to identify the companies that have the strongest reputations within their industries and across all industries.

“We believe this ranking reflects our focus on winning with team members, winning with our customers and consumers, and winning with excellence in execution,” said Donnie King, president & CEO of Tyson Foods. “Tyson is a great company with a great team. We’re honored to be recognized as a leading food company that is investing in rural America to help meet the needs of a growing, global market. We remain committed to excelling at what we do, from workplace safety and environmental sustainability to product development and digital technology.”

The health and safety of its 137,000 team members remains Tyson Foods’ top priority. The company has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on measures to protect workers during the pandemic. Last year Tyson Foods was one of the first companies to require vaccinations for its U.S. workforce, and it continues to offer on-site vaccination booster events for workers and their families.

Across rural America, every year Tyson Foods invests more than $15 billion with 11,000 independent farms that supply cattle, pigs and chickens. The company also supports rural communities in other ways – doing business with local vendors and suppliers and buying millions of bushels of grain for livestock feed. Tyson Foods is also a major employer in many rural communities, generating millions of dollars in payroll. Last year, the company announced it would pay approximately $50 million in year-end bonuses to its frontline and hourly employees and is also investing in childcare facilities at some of its locations. Tyson Foods also donated more than 16 million pounds of protein in fiscal year 2021 – the equivalent of 64 million meals. The food donations were given to local food banks, pantries and hunger relief organizations.

In June 2021, Tyson Foods announced its ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its global operations and supply chain by 2050. This ambition is an expansion of the company’s current science-based target of achieving a 30% greenhouse gas emissions reduction by 2030, which made Tyson the first U.S.-based protein company in the food and beverage sector to have an emissions reduction target approved by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).

Tyson Foods is passionate about creating an inclusive workplace that supports and empowers all team members. This includes remaining focused on ensuring the recruitment, development and retention of a diverse group of team members and providing them with the opportunity to grow and develop personally and professionally.

Fortune’s World's Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. Korn Ferry has collaborated with Fortune annually since 1997 to identify, select and rank the World’s Most Admired Companies and uncover the business practices that make these companies highly regarded among their peers.

To compile the rankings, corporate reputation and performance are measured against nine key attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services and global competitiveness. Tyson Foods ranks No. 1 in the Food Production category in all nine of these.

The World’s Most Admired Companies list can be found on the Fortune website. For more information on how the rankings are determined, view the full methodology on Korn Ferry’s website.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 137,000 team members at October 2, 2021. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Contact: Gary Mickelson, 479-236-9022

Category: IR, Newsroom


Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet crushes earnings, announces 20-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for Google parent company Alphabet.&nbsp;

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Watch Out Upstart: Visa Partners With Competitor Pagaya

    Artificial intelligence-based lending platform Upstart's (NASDAQ: UPST) stock attracted a lot of market attention last year, with its stock price catapulting nearly 700% by the end of October. The market in general is seeing a shift from hot tech stocks to more traditional value stocks, such as Visa (NYSE: V). Visa stock is already up about 7.5% in 2022 while Upstart stock is down a depressing 27.3%.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks that could rebound in 2022 according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the Chinese economy, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022. Chinese companies have been in hot water for quite a while, due to […]

  • Google is finally splitting its stock; will Amazon be next, leading to a Dow shakeup?

    Alphabet Inc. followed in the footsteps of Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. on Tuesday, by making its stock seem more affordable through a 20-to-1 stock split, the first split in eight years for the internet ad and search giant.

  • SeaWorld's $3.4 Billion Offer for Cedar Fair Is a Win-Win Deal

    SeaWorld made an unsolicited buyout offer for the regional amusement park operator. Is your portfolio tall enough to ride?

  • PayPal stock dives toward worst day on record after ‘ugly’ earnings report

    PayPal Holdings Inc.'s rough stretch looks set to continue Wednesday after the payment-technology company delivered an outlook that highlighted spending pressures and brought a strategic change in the way the company will approach user growth.

  • Viatris Hiked Its Dividend: Is It a Buy?

    Let's take a look at Viatris' fundamentals and valuation to answer these questions. What led Viatris' Board of Directors to hand out a huge raise to shareholders? Viatris' average analyst estimate for non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) is $3.71 for 2021.

  • AMD earnings reflect chip maker's ‘competitiveness and ability to execute,’ analyst says

    Moor Insights & Strategy CEO and Chief Analyst Patrick Moorhead joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down AMD's quarterly earnings and the outlook for chip shortages.

  • PayPal shares plunge 17% as bleak forecast stokes growth fears

    The share slide set the stock up for its lowest opening since May 2020, as PayPal also listed out a number of other factors hurting its performance, including high inflation, the end of stimulus checks and the impact of the ongoing supply chain issues on cross-border volumes. At least 11 analysts cut their price targets on the stock and BTIG downgraded its recommendation to "neutral" from "buy". PayPal's operating agreement with eBay, its former parent, has ended and the online marketplace's transition to its own payments platform is impacting transaction volumes, the company said on Tuesday.

  • PayPal Is Plunging. Wall Street Is Swiftly Reassessing the Stock.

    PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study Shows“The reason f

  • Macy's Q4 Earnings Preview: eCommerce Business Will Take Center Stage

    Macy's (NYSE: M) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 21. Macy's digital business has impressed enough to attract potential suitors. In its most recent quarter, ended Sept. 30, Macy's digital sales increased 19% versus the same time last year.

  • AT&T to spin off Warner Media, AMC stock rises on Q4 guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the latest headlines moving AT&T and AMC stocks.

  • Is Nvidia Stock Too Expensive?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) share prices reached an all-time (split-adjusted) high of $346 in November after reporting another blockbuster quarter of earnings. In its fiscal 2022 third quarter (which ended Oct. 31), the graphics processing unit (GPU) specialist reported adjusted earnings growth of 60% year over year, driven by gains across its data center and gaming segments. The continued expansion of the data center industry will be key to that, since it's the company's fastest-growing and highest-margin business.

  • Why Workhorse Group, Nikola, and Lordstown Motors Fell in January

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks saw a broad-based correction in January. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) stock fell 22.5% for the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock fell 18.6%, and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock fell 13% in January.

  • Investors expect Nokia to give bolder guidance, resume dividends

    After three quarters of growth, Finland's Nokia is expected to round 2021 off with another set of strong results, which investors hope will lead to the resumption of dividends and a bolder outlook for this year's revenue. Under CEO Pekka Lundmark, who took the helm at Nokia 18 months ago, the telecoms network supplier has gained ground on rivals such as Sweden's Ericsson in attracting customers for its 5G equipment. "The reset phase of the strategy is done with and now it could slowly move to steady growth," Inderes analyst Atte Riikola said, adding that Nokia's recovery has benefited from a faster-than-expected rise in demand.

  • Block Falls After PayPal’s Earnings Disappointment. This Analyst Likes the Stock.

    Shares of Block,  formerly known as Square, were sinking on Wednesday after online payments competitor PayPal posted earnings that missed Wall Street estimates. Analyst Tien-tsin Huang moved to an Overweight rating from Not Rated, citing optimism over the company’s gross profits and valuation this year. Huang set a $200 price target on the shares.

  • Why Lucid, Nikola, and Arrival Stocks Jumped Today

    These three companies are each focusing on different segments of the EV market, but all three stocks have been hit by the 2022 correction.