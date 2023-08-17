Tyson Foods Said to Explore Possible Sale of China Business
(Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc., the biggest US meat company, is exploring options including a potential sale of its China business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
The process is at an early stage and some private equity firms have expressed initial interest in the business, the people said, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.
Deliberations are ongoing and Tyson could still decide to keep the asset, the people said. Reuters reported earlier that the meat giant was planning to sell its poultry business and has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to advise.
Tyson established its first factory in China in 2001, and has a operations that span breeding, slaughtering, processing and distribution for chicken, cattle and pigs, according to its website. The decision to possibly exit the Asian nation would follow Cargill Inc., which agreed to sell its poultry operations in the country earlier this year to private equity firm DCP Capital.
A Tyson spokesperson didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment outside of regular US business hours.
Read More: Meat Giant New Hope Liuhe Mulls Stake Sale in Poultry Unit
--With assistance from Megan Durisin.
