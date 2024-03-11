Tyson Foods Shuts Iowa Pork Plant as Streamlining Continues

(Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc. has decided to permanently shut its pork facility in Perry, Iowa, as the largest meat producer in the US continues to streamline its operations following a plunge in profits.

The move emphasizes the Springdale, Arkansas-based meat processor’s “focus to optimize the efficiency” of its operations, a spokesperson said by email. It’s the latest of a series of plant shutdowns announced by Tyson over the past year, which included six chicken facilities and eliminated at least 4,700 jobs.

The company is slowly recovering from a combination of setbacks, including a chicken and pork glut, that sent its profits plunging by 85% in the latest fiscal year. Tyson’s pork operations returned to profit in the three months ended December after five straight quarters of losses as increased volumes more than offset a decline in prices.

The shutdown of the Perry pork packing plant is going to affect the facility’s 1,200 workers, the Des Moines Register reported. The company didn’t confirm the number.

Tyson said it’s encouraging workers at the facility to apply for other roles within the company, and is working with state and local officials to “provide additional resources” to those being impacted by its decision.

