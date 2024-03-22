With Tyson leaving, Gov. Kim Reynolds, Perry leaders will meet to discuss city’s needs

Gov. Kim Reynolds will meet with Perry officials in coming days to talk about the Dallas County city's needs as Tyson Foods, its largest employer, prepares to lay off nearly 1,300 workers.

Perry Mayor Dirk Cavanaugh says his agenda for the meeting, which he said will occur Tuesday, includes asking Reynolds to extend state unemployment compensation for the workers. Effective in July 2022, she and Republican legislators cut the period Iowa workers can collect unemployment to 16 weeks from 26,

Reynolds, through spokesperson Kollin Crompton, said Friday she had directed Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend and Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham to reach out to Tyson officials and Perry leaders after the giant meatpacker said March 11 it would close its Perry pork processing plant by late June.

“Conversations began immediately, and meetings were held within days,” Crompton said in a statement. He said Reynolds' discussion with the Perry leaders will focus on "their priorities for the community as they prepare for the closure.”

Tyson's planned exit, closing a plant that has been a cornerstone of the city's economy since 1961, is the second big blow this year to Perry. The town of about 8,000 residents already is struggling with a January school shooting that left three dead, including the high school principal, and injured six others.

Cavanaugh said Friday he has a slate of concerns he wants to talk with the governor about, including attracting a new employer to the city, ways to retain the workforce, and how the school district could be affected by the shutdown.

He said he also wants to discuss financial support for the Perry school district, which faces a budget hi, with as many as 290 children of plant workers leaving the community; a program that could help stabilize the city's housing market; and the extension for the Tyson workers of unemployment compensation. Iowa's 16-week maximum is now among the shortest in the nation.

In the wake of Tyson's announcement, Democrats, who opposed reducing the compensation period, have criticized Reynolds for signing it into law. She and other Republicans have said the move was needed to boost the workforce available to the state's employers.

Cavanaugh said retaining workers — and helping them retrain if needed — will be key to attracting a new employer to Perry. "We don’t want to lose all of the employees because that would be one of the reasons why they (a new company) would come" to Perry, he said.

Arkansas-based Tyson's closure of the plant will affect 1,276 workers, according to the company's notice to Iowa Workforce Development. The “decision was not easy,” the company said in a statement at the time, but added that it was necessary to “optimize the efficiency of our operations.”

The decision came as the pork industry struggles with its worst financial downturn in 25 years.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union is negotiating severance pay for soon-to-be laid off Perry workers, and Perry officials have said they hope the company will likewise provide some aid to the city.

Tyson has said it hopes to find jobs for Perry workers at other plants, but hasn't answered questions about how many positions may be available. It said it employs 9,000 people at Iowa processing plants in Waterloo, Storm Lake and Columbus Junction.

State's mobile workforce unit headed to Tyson plant

Iowa Workforce Development launches Iowa's first mobile workforce center outside of the Iowa Capitol.

Iowa Workforce Development said its rapid response team and new mobile workforce center, a bus where workers can meet with job counselors, will be at the Tyson plant from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday to answer initial questions and prepare workers "for the next steps, which include critical services that will guide them through the layoff process and into reemployment.”

The agency said it’s planning to provide services over several weeks to help workers find new jobs. It also said it also plans to open an office at the Tyson plant and provide assistance in multiple languages, reflecting the needs of the heavily immigrant Perry workforce; hold worker informational meetings; and host job fairs.

The community and state agencies are organizing a job fair that's slated for April 3.

“While this is just the initial phase of services for this June layoff, we are committed to supporting every impacted worker through the process to ultimately help them find a new career in the state,” Townsend said in a statement.

