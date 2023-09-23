Tyson and Perdue face child labor investigations - New York Times

Logo of Tyson Foods is seen in Davos

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor has opened investigations into meat companies Tyson Foods and Perdue Farms to determine whether migrant children were used to clean slaughterhouses, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

The Labor Department opened the investigations after a New York Times Magazine article this week showed migrant children working overnight shifts for contractors in the companies' plants on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, the report said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the details of the Times report. The Labor Department and Tyson Foods did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

A Perdue spokesperson said the company had not been notified of the investigation but planned to cooperate fully with any government inquiry on the matter.

"We are conducting a comprehensive third-party audit of child labor prevention and protection procedures including a compliance audit of contractors," Purdue's spokesperson said.

The Labor Department has also opened investigations into Fayette Industrial and QSI that run cleaning shifts for Perdue and Tyson respectively, the newspaper said.

QSI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Fayette Industrial could not immediately be reached for comment.

In April the Biden administration sent a letter to meat companies including Tyson and Perdue asking the companies to examine their supply chains for evidence of child labor.

The letter was part of an effort by several agencies, led by the Labor Department, to curb the use of illegal child labor across sectors.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)