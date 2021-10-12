Tytan Cybernetics also known as Video River Networks Inc. Launches “Drive Crypto EV” Program: Electric Vehicles that Generate Crypto

TORRANCE, CA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tytan Cybernetics also known as Video River Networks Inc. “the Company” (OTC: NIHK TWTR: @NIHKEV), a technologically innovative Electric Vehicle and Battery holding company, is pleased to announce the development of the “Drive Crypto EV” Program: Electric Vehicles that generate Crypto as consumers drive down the road.



“I’m excited to share with you our one-of-a-kind “Drive Crypto EV” program which is currently in development for all of our Electric Vehicles. “Drive Crypto EV” allows owners of our Vehicles the option to join a Crypto program which will generate Crypto as the vehicle travels down the road. As each Crypto Coin is generated, the Coin will then be deposited into a secure and individualized owner’s App for transfer to a Crypto Wallet. The “Drive Crypto EV” program allows our consumers to combine two innovative technologies into one cybernetic experience.”

“Drive Crypto EV” Program:

Harnesses the power of Electric Vehicles to generate Crypto

Connects Owners of the Vehicles with a Crypto Wallet through a secure App for deposit into their accounts

Rewards environmentally friendly consumers with technological solutions of the future



“I’m proud of our engineering and development team both here and in Asia for their creativity and hard work in bringing the “Drive Crypto EV” Program to fruition. As a Company, it’s our continued commitment to discover new applications for expanding technologies, and I’m thrilled to bring the “Drive Crypto EV” Program to our consumers.”

About Tytan Cybernetic

Tytan Cybernetic Inc. is an Electric Vehicles and Battery Technology company whose focus is to develop and bring to market the next generation of high-performance state-of-the-art Electric Vehicles. The company’s current and expanding technology portfolio includes Electric Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotic ("EV-AI-ML-R") assets, with businesses and operations in North America and Asia. With a commitment to revolutionary technology, Tytan Cybernetic is in the process of cultivating innovative technologies to enhance consumer’s cybernetic experience.

About Chairman and CEO Frank Igwealor

With a passion for building businesses by the community for the community, Chairman and CEO Frank Igwealor is committed to the realization of technological and social inventions that benefit society and empower the less-privileged. With a focus on diversity and social-entrepreneurship, CEO Frank devotes his time to developing businesses that empower the less-privileged to become entrepreneurs and/or financially self-sufficient, “realizing the humanity of tomorrow begins with the dreams of today”.

