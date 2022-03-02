U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,386.54
    +80.28 (+1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,891.35
    +596.45 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,752.02
    +219.52 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.87
    +50.36 (+2.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.84
    +0.24 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.10
    +8.80 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    +0.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1117
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3394
    +0.0068 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4740
    +0.5840 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,978.96
    -122.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.48
    -12.06 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.67 (-1.68%)
     

Tzu Chi Responds to the Developing Ukrainian Refugee Crisis

·3 min read

Tzu Chi USA begins fundraising for items to benefit those now seeking refugee in Poland from Ukraine.

SAN DIMAS, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since then, residents of Ukraine have fled en masse, rapidly escalating into what experts believe could be the world's worst refugee crisis since the not-too-distant Syrian Civil War. Consequently, the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is mobilizing its humanitarian response.

Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation (Tzu Chi USA) is fundraising for relief items &amp; supplies to benefit those now seeking refugee in Poland from Ukraine.
Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation (Tzu Chi USA) is fundraising for relief items & supplies to benefit those now seeking refugee in Poland from Ukraine.

Tzu Chi Responds to the Developing Ukrainian Refugee Crisis

As of March 1, approximately 660,000 residents have fled into neighboring countries. So far, Ukraine's Health Ministry reports that more than 350 civilians have been killed, including 14 children. Observing events as they unfolded, Dharma Master Cheng Yen, the founder of Tzu Chi, highlighted the plight of refugees to Tzu Chi volunteers worldwide on February 28:

"Looking at them fleeing—some carrying young children on their backs, holding them in their hands, older ones holding smaller ones—large families are escaping in crowds. We do not know what their destination is."

Currently, Dharma Masters at the Global Tzu Chi Foundation Headquarters' Jing Si Abode in Taiwan are chanting a portion from the sacred Lotus Sutra called the "Universal Gate Chapter on Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva." It is believed to bring peace and harmony to the world. Yet, Master Cheng Yen has invited the global community to contribute their goodwill and blessings to those suffering as a result of this crisis:

"Only when the heart is peaceful and peaceful can this man-made disaster be quelled."

At the same time, Tzu Chi volunteers in Europe have connected with local agencies and partners along the Polish-Ukrainian border. It's currently estimated that more than half of refugees noted have crossed into Poland. With this great need, we are planning donations of humanitarian relief items that will provide immediate physical comfort, including but not limited to emergency goods, medical supplies, DA.AI Technology eco-blankets, and food.

Reflecting on Tzu Chi's past support of people who are displaced, Powen Yen, the Chief Executive Officer of the Tzu Chi Charity Foundation, noted refugee crises extending from Syria and recently Afghanistan. In both instances, where the threat of danger was high, Tzu Chi sent humanitarian aid where possible to comfort those seeking safety and refuge.

While it is difficult to predict what will happen next, Tzu Chi volunteers continue to monitor the situation and are assessing its humanitarian relief efforts accordingly. Regardless, Tzu Chi USA calls on the public to contribute to our fundraiser, "Love & Compassion for Ukraine." Donations will go to support the above relief items, but also send a clear message to those seeking refuge: in the face of crisis, you are not alone.

Donations are accepted in the following ways:

About Us
The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is a global non-profit humanitarian organization founded in 1966 by a Buddhist nun named Dharma Master Cheng Yen in Taiwan. Its missions of medicine, charity, education, and humanistic culture has brought relief to 127 countries and counting. In 1989, Tzu Chi USA was established and now has 62 offices across the US. The heart of Tzu Chi is embedded in its name: in Chinese, "tzu" means compassion and "chi," relief.

Media Contact: Anik_Ghose@tzuchi.us

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tzu-chi-responds-to-the-developing-ukrainian-refugee-crisis-301494536.html

SOURCE TZU CHI

Recommended Stories

  • Ericsson’s Stock Falls After DOJ Says Agreement Breached Again

    Shares in Ericsson drop more than 14% after DOJ says company breached its U.S. deferred prosecution agreement for a second time.

  • BitConnect founder indicted by Justice Department has disappeared

    Satish Kumbhani is being charged for organizing a $2.4 billion Ponzi scheme.

  • Alarming footage shows floor collapse during Colorado house party with over 100 people in attendance: ‘Everybody’s just screaming’

    Terrifying footage shows the moment the floor at a Colorado home caved in during a house party, sending over 100 guests crashing through to the basement below. The post Alarming footage shows floor collapse during Colorado house party with over 100 people in attendance: ‘Everybody’s just screaming’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Around 70 Japanese have volunteered to fight for Ukraine - report

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Several dozen Japanese men have answered a Ukrainian call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion, according to a media report on Wednesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Sunday for the formation of an "international legion," prompting dozens from the United States and Canada to volunteer. As of Tuesday, 70 Japanese men - including 50 former members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces and two veterans of the French Foreign Legion - had applied to be volunteers, the Mainichi Shimbun daily said, quoting a Tokyo company handling the volunteers.

  • Ex-Goldman banker testifies at 1MDB trial that he 'lied a lot,' misled women

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner, the prosecution's star witness in a criminal trial tied to Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, admitted under cross-examination on Tuesday that he had "lied a lot" in his life. Leissner is testifying in the trial of Roger Ng, 49, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to launder money and violate an anti-bribery law. Leissner, 52, who was Ng's boss at Goldman, pleaded guilty to similar charges in 2018 and agreed to cooperate with the government.

  • 1MDB Banker Warned by Feng Shui Master That Trouble Lay Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Tim Leissner testified that after the FBI handed him a grand jury subpoena tied to the 1MDB scandal, he consulted a feng shui master to see if more trouble lay ahead over the next decade.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities

  • Ex-girlfriend tosses man's dog off condo balcony in Florida

    A 46-year-old woman has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after throwing a 3-year-old pug named Bucky off of a seventh-floor balcony Clearwater condominium during an argument with her ex-boyfriend, authorities said. Eric Adeson told Clearwater police investigators the woman, who he had dated for several months, also threw his keys and cellphone over the balcony Sunday. The dog was found dead on the pavement below, police said.

  • Wisconsin Woman Put Dismembered Victim’s Head in Bucket After Meth-Fueled Sex Act: Cops

    Brown County JailWarning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence.A 24-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man whose body parts were found strewn about a Green Bay property and vehicle last week.A person living at the home summoned police on Feb. 23 after discovering a severed head in a bucket, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local outlet WBAY. Officers arriving at the scene made their way down the basement stairs, finding the head still lying in a bla

  • LA actor arrested for alleged involvement in deadly drug scheme

    A Los Angeles TV actor is behind bars accused of being part of a drug delivery business that took a deadly turn.

  • Man kills his 3 children, their chaperone and himself at Sacramento church

    A man shot and killed his three children, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the kids Monday at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said.

  • Volunteers flock to fight for Ukraine in pacifist Japan

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Keiichi Kurogi was one of dozens of men in Japan who offered to join an "international legion" to fight Russian invaders after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for volunteers. Kurogi, a 39-year-old office worker who lives in southwestern Japan, told Reuters he rang the Ukrainian embassy on Monday after seeing its plea for volunteers on Twitter. "When I saw images of elderly men and women in Ukraine holding guns and going to the front, I felt I should go in their place," he said.

  • Biden calls to ‘fund the police’ in State of the Union speech

    During President Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday, he drew bipartisan applause as he called to “fund the police” &nbsp;with “resources and training.”

  • Body of man missing since January after leaving hospital found near car dealership

    Scott Federer had been missing since Jan. 12 when he left Mount Carmel East hospital. His body was found near Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Columbus.

  • Do Catholics need to abstain from meat on Fridays in Lent when it's a feast day?

    Catholics reframe from eating any meat, except fish, on Fridays during Lent. But what is the hierarchy when Feast Day occurs on a Friday during Lent?

  • Rand Paul: The Emmett Till Antilynching act was worth taking the time to get it right

    What the cameras cannot capture is the careful deliberation and cooperation that is required of public servants to faithfully fulfill their charge.

  • Suspects rob Tennessee movie theater at gunpoint: police

    Memphis police say two people held up a downtown theater Friday night. Surveillance video shows them stalking through the building; they are accused of demanding the manager hand over a bag with cash.

  • Quest Diagnostics' Employees Celebrate Black History Month: Desyra's Watch List

    In celebration of Black History Month, Desyra is binge watching Finding Our Roots on PBS.

  • 'Don't Say Gay' bill passes Senate committee

    Florida's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill moves to the full Senate for a vote -- and a walk-out is planned in response.

  • Shooting outside Barstow bar leads to arrests, discovery of marijuana and firearms

    A shooting outside a bar in Barstow resulted in four arrests and the discovery of firearms, marijuana and weighing scales, authorities said.

  • Analysts: Navy bribery trial to expose pervasive problem

    Dozens of U.S. Navy officials have admitted to being bought off by the gregarious, rotund Malaysian defense contractor known as “Fat Leonard” who plied them with prostitutes, Cuban cigars and free stays at the Philippines' Shangri-La hotel, among other things. Now as the last five of 34 defendants stand trial in federal court in San Diego, what’s more shocking is how little the case has changed the Navy’s way of doing business, according to former military officers and government watchdog advocates. The case has centered around Leonard Glenn Francis who admitted in 2015 to offering $500,000 in bribes to Navy officers.