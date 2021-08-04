U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,407.54
    -15.61 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,834.58
    -281.82 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,770.81
    +9.51 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,203.93
    -19.65 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.12
    -2.44 (-3.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.30
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1770
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3909
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5120
    +0.4620 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,378.58
    +1,289.63 (+3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.14
    +43.38 (+4.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

U.S. $15.98 Billion Cancer Biopsy Markets, 2021-2028: Transition of Novel Oncology Diagnostics from Bench to Clinics & Advancements in Quality and Payment Pertaining to Genetic Cancer Tests

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Fine-needle Aspiration, Core, Surgical, Skin Biopsy/Punch Biopsy), by Application, by Site, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The U.S. cancer biopsy market size is expected to reach USD 15.98 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2028

The increasing usage of technologically advanced devices for the early detection of diseases is one of the key factors driving the market.

A significant transaction from tumor to liquid biopsy is anticipated to increase the adoption of this technique in the market. Acknowledging this trend, several operating entities have undertaken various initiatives to expand their biopsy kits portfolio.

For instance, in June 2021, Biocept, Inc. and Quest Diagnostics collaborated to offer NGS-based liquid biopsy testing for lung cancer diagnosis.

Furthermore, supportive regulatory and reimbursement scenarios in the country have supplemented the market growth. The U.S. FDA is actively engaged in supporting the commercialization of cancer biopsy products and increasing the use of these assays in clinics.

For instance, in March 2021, the U.S. FDA granted a breakthrough device designation to RaDaR-a liquid biopsy assay to detect minimal residual disease in early-stage cancer.

U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market Report Highlights

  • The fine-needle aspiration type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to it being a well-established approach for the initial diagnosis of most of the body lesions. Among various biopsy techniques, fine-needle aspiration has witnessed significant popularity in diagnostics

  • By type, the others segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2028. Liquid biopsies are anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period due to the advancements and increasing regulatory approvals in the U.S.

  • Screening and monitoring emerged as a dominant application segment in 2020. Follow-up or repeat biopsy procedures are fueling the growth of this segment

  • Key players are collaborating with biopharma developers to support their product development process

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1 Cancer Medical Tourism Within & Outside the U.S.
3.2 Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1 Advent of liquid biopsy
3.2.2 Transition of novel oncology diagnostics from bench to clinics
3.2.3 Advancements in quality and payment pertaining to genetic cancer tests
3.3 Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.1 Risks associated with biopsy procedures
3.3.2 Technical and clinical challenges
3.4 Market Opportunity Analysis
3.4.1 Integral role of biopsies in oncology companion diagnostics
3.4.2 Increase in the demand for biopsies in translational research
3.5 Market Threat Analysis
3.5.1 Risk associated with repeat biopsy procedures

Chapter 4 Business Environment Analysis
4.1 SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)
4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5 Supply Chain Analysis
5.1 Sample Collection (List of biobanks/center)
5.2 Sample Processing (List of vendors)

Chapter 6 Cost/ Pricing Analysis
6.1 Biopsy Cost
6.1.1 By Indication
6.1.1.1 Typical biopsy costs for patients not covered by health insurance, U.S.
6.1.2 By Type/Method
6.2 Key Factors Influencing the Cost
6.3 Costs of Cancer Management
6.3.1 Pharma versus diagnostics price analysis for cancer care
6.3.2 U.S. Expenditures for cancer by source of payment
6.3.2.1 expenditures for cancer care by year & cancer site, USD Million, 2010 - 2018

Chapter 7 Reimbursement & Regulatory Analysis
7.1 Regulatory Framework: U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market
7.2 Reimbursement Framework: U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market

Chapter 8 Challenges/Restraints/Complications Analysis
8.1 Challenges/Restraints/Complications Analysis
8.1.1 By site (organ)
8.1.2 By method

Chapter 9 U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market: Type Business Analysis
9.1 Market: Type Movement Analysis
9.2 Market: Comparative Analysis of Biopsy Type
9.3 Fine - Needle Aspiration
9.4 Core Needle Biopsy (CNB)
9.5 Cancer Surgical Biopsy
9.6 Skin Biopsy /Punch Biopsy

Chapter 10 U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market: Site (Organ) Business Analysis
10.1 Market: Site (Organ) Movement Analysis
10.2 Breast
10.3 Thyroid
10.4 Uterus & Cervix
10.5 Lung
10.6 Prostate
10.7 Bladder
10.8 Kidney
10.9 Liver
10.10 Pancreas

Chapter 11 U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market: Application Business Analysis
11.1 Market: Application Movement Analysis
11.2 Screening & Monitoring
11.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts for screening & monitoring, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
11.3 Diagnostics
11.4 Investigational & Translational Research
11.5 Pharma & Biopharma Discovery & Development

Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Company overview
12.2 Financial performance
12.3 Product benchmarking
12.4 Strategic initiatives

  • BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

  • IZI Medical Products

  • Johnson & Johnson Services

  • Argon Medical

  • Cook Medical

  • Spectra Medical Devices, Inc.

  • Medtronic plc

  • Boston Scientific Corporations

  • Conmed Corporation

  • Inrad, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kwz5w9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-15-98-billion-cancer-biopsy-markets-2021-2028-transition-of-novel-oncology-diagnostics-from-bench-to-clinics--advancements-in-quality-and-payment-pertaining-to-genetic-cancer-tests-301348348.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • BeyondSpring Stock Rockets 250% As Cancer Drug Tops Chemotherapy

    BeyondSpring said Wednesday a regimen containing its cancer drug outperformed chemo in lung cancer patients, and BYSI stock catapulted.

  • Why Shares of Moderna Are Up Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are up 9% as of 2:45 p.m. EDT today, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for mRNA-1345, the company's vaccine candidate for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

  • Altria Halts IQOS Expansion After British American Tobacco Wins Patent Infringement Ruling

    The ruling before International Trade Commission will halt imports of the electronic cigarette into the U.S.

  • Why Vaxart Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Vaxart (Nasdaq: VXRT) rose on Monday after the biotech said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its oral coronavirus vaccine. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, Vaxart's stock price was up more than 12%. Vaxart's S-only vaccine construct produced higher serum antibodies than its other vaccine candidate, which expresses both S and N proteins, in a non-human primate study.

  • How This Historic FDA Approval Benefits Viatris

    U.S. biopharmaceutical company Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and its partner, Indian biopharma Biocon, announced on July 28 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved their biosimilar insulin drug, Semglee, as an "interchangeable biosimilar" -- a direct alternative to Sanofi's (NASDAQ: SNY) blockbuster insulin drug, Lantus. Semglee is the first interchangeable biosimilar insulin product approved by the FDA.

  • Oil remains on track for 3rd straight fall as U.S. crude inventories rise

    Oil futures threaten to extend a losing streak to three days, remaining under pressure after official data shows an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories.

  • 1 Major Takeaway From Pfizer's Blowout Second-Quarter Results

    Pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) released its second-quarter earnings report on July 28, and the  results were impressive. Naturally, the big story surrounded the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, whose revenue came in at $7.8 billion for the period. BNT162b2 is the gift that keeps on giving, and Pfizer now expects total revenue of $33.5 billion from the vaccine this year, which is up from its previous guidance of $26 billion.

  • My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

    Dr Fauci and the Biden administration don’t want to order further lockdowns or mandates because it’s politically inconvenient. But as someone with a breakthrough case of the delta variant, I couldn’t disagree more

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • Is Cassava Sciences Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    As if to prove the point that what goes up, must come down, shares of Cassava Sciences (SAVA) took a real beating last week. One of 2021’s star performers, SAVA stock had been on an absolute tear this year, as investors took a shine to the Alzheimer’s disease (AD) focused company following the release of promising data for its prospective AD treatment simufilam. However, in two consecutive sessions, shares shed a combined 56% after the company presented results from an interim analysis for the d

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • WHO Seeks Booster Halt; Israel Threatens Lockdown: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel, one of the world’s most vaccinated nations, called on employers to switch to work-at-home and warned that it may have to impose new lockdowns. The World Health Organization called for a moratorium on booster shots to enable poorer countries to catch up in vaccination rates.The drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. will again require employees across its U.S. stores to wear face masks. The European Union expanded its portfolio of potential vaccines, signing an advan

  • Google Approves Most Staff Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google approved 85% of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully re-open, the company told staff Tuesday.Google is one the largest companies trying a hybrid approach to returning from the pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere. Over the past few months, some 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.The company rejected 15%

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • This High-Risk, High-Reward Biotech Could Make COVID Less Deadly -- and Make Investors Money

    Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) recently reported phase 2 results for its oral SARS-CoV-2 treatment, AT-527, and the data look promising: AT-527 may offer a convenient, effective treatment to prevent disease progression both in and out of the hospital. If Atea is able to earn regulatory approval for the therapy, it should prove quite profitable for the company and its investors. It's an opportune moment for Atea to be delivering such news.

  • Why Microvision Shares Fell 18% Last Month

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 17.8% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A drop or a jump of that magnitude often points to game-changing news, but it was really just business as usual for this ultra-volatile stock. The maker of micro-display systems for augmented reality and lidar laser-scanning tools for autonomous vehicles had one minor news item to share last month.

  • Lockheed reduces pension woes by nearly $5 billion, forecasts hit to profit on actuarial changes

    The U.S. weapons maker has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd and will transfer pension obligations and related plan assets for about 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to the retirement services provider. Lockheed will take a non-cash charge related to actuarial losses of about $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The contracts were purchased using assets from Lockheed's master retirement trust and no additional funding was used, said the company.

  • Why Infinity Pharmaceuticals Blasted 38% Higher Today

    Clinical-stage biotech Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI) had a big and bright Monday, with its stock closing the session more than 38% higher. The rocket that lifted it was ignited by a prominent investment bank's upgrade, the latest in a series of analyst upgrades for the stock. The newest bull for Infinity is Anupam Rama at JPMorgan Chase unit JPMorgan.

  • Delta variant wreaking havoc on America’s return to office plans

    The Delta variant is wreaking havoc on companies’ return to office plans.

  • Covid-19 Booster Shots: When Might You Need One and Why?

    Companies are working on coronavirus booster shots, as some early studies suggest antibody levels against Covid-19 wane with time, making boosters more necessary. We explore what that means for individual consumers. Illustration: Laura Kammermann/The Wall Street Journal