U.S. 50+ Women's Multivitamin Market Report 2021, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc. Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Procter & Gamble and Nature's Way

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 United States 50+ Women's Multivitamin Market With Covid-19 Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States multivitamins market for women aged 50+ is projected to experience a single-digit growth during the forecast period (2020-2027).

The market is likely to be driven by the desire for a wholesome life, particularly as people are living longer, an increasing focus on health and wellness, active promotion of multi-functional product benefits, and personalization of multivitamins.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the 50+ Women's multivitamins market in the U.S. along with competitive intelligence for the year 2020. The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated from the sales of 50+ women's multivitamins in the U.S. The base year for the study is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2020 until 2027.

The report includes the following information:

  • Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2020 - 2027)

  • Revenue Share by Form Factor (tablets, capsules, soft gels, gummies and powders)

  • Revenue Share by Distribution (pharmacies & drug stores, e-commerce (online pharmacies), offline (retail), and direct sales)

  • Revenue Share by Price Range

  • Growth Drivers & Restraints

  • Competitive Factors

  • Industry Challenges

  • Market Trends

  • Major Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Bayer AG (One A Day)

  • Procter & Gamble Company (New Chapter)

  • Nestle S.A. (Nature's Bounty & Garden of Life's Vitamin Code)

  • Pfizer Inc. (Centrum)

  • Schwabe North America Inc. (Nature's Way)

  • Otsuka Pharmaceutical (Nature Made)

  • Harbin Pharmaceutical Group (GNC Holdings Inc.)

  • Rootine

  • Ritual

  • Persona

  • VousVitamins

  • Binto

  • Tespo

  • Mega Foods

  • Nature's Way

  • Naturelo


Key Topics Covered:

I. Research Scope

II. Market Definitions

III. Methodology

IV. 50+ Women's Multivitamins Market: Executive Summary
a. Market Revenues, CAGR, and Dynamics
b. COVID-19 Impact
c. Future Trends
d. Competitive Factors
e. Market Drivers and Restraints

V. 50+ Women's Multivitamins Market: Market Drivers and Impact

VI. 50+ Women's Multivitamins Market: Market Restraints and Impact

VII. 50+ Women's Multivitamins Market: Market Data
a. 50+ Women's Multivitamins Market Revenue Forecast, 2020-2027
b. 50+ Women's Multivitamins Market Share by Revenue, 2020
c. 50+ Women's Multivitamins Market Share by Form Factor, 2020
d. 50+ Women's Multivitamins Market Share by Distribution Channel, 2020

VIII.50+ Women's Multivitamins Market: Competitive Landscape

IX. 50+ Women's Multivitamins Market: Market Trends
a. Consumer Behavior
b. Key Messaging
c. Personalization
d. Product Formats
e. Designed for Better Absorption
f. Transparency
g. Clean Label Claims
h. Marketing Strategies
i. Packaging
j. Reviews



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cv1a6z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


