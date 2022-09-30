U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

U.S. to act at U.N. on Friday on Russia's proclaimed annexations in Ukraine - Blinken

7
·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States will act at the U.N. Security Council on Friday to hold Russia accountable for Moscow's referendums and proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday the United States would jointly introduce a resolution with Albania that will call on member states not to recognize any altered status of Ukraine and obligate Russia to withdraw its troops.

A Security Council meeting is scheduled for 3pm local time on Friday. (Reporting by Simon Lewis, Editing by Franklin Paul)

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin vowed his annexation of four occupied regions in Ukraine is irreversible, as the Russian president formalized Europe’s biggest land grab since World War II and accused the West of trying to subjugate his country.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Fi