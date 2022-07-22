U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

U.S. Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market to Reach $62.25 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.32%

·3 min read

DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market Research Report by Type (Carotenoids, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, and Minerals), Form, Health Benefit, Application, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The United States Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market size was estimated at USD 36.46 billion in 2021, USD 41.14 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.32% to reach USD 62.25 billion by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market, by Type

7. Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market, by Form

8. Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market, by Health Benefit

9. Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market, by Application

10. California Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market

11. Florida Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market

12. Illinois Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market

13. New York Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market

14. Ohio Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market

15. Pennsylvania Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market

16. Texas Active Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market

17. Competitive Landscape

18. Company Usability Profiles

19. Appendix

 Companies Mentioned

  • ADM

  • Ajinomoto

  • Amway

  • Arla Foods

  • Associated British Foods

  • Balchem Inc

  • Barrington Chemical Corporation

  • BASF

  • Bi Nutraceuticals

  • Cargill

  • Chr. Hansen

  • Danone S A

  • Divi's Laboratories Ltd.

  • DowDuPont

  • DSM

  • Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

  • Glanbia Plc

  • Ingredion

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

  • Kerry Group

  • Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group

  • Nestle S A

  • Sydler Group Of Companies

  • Tate & Lyle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzf0j4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-active-nutraceuticals-ingredients-market-to-reach-62-25-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-9-32-301591618.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

