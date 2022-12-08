U.S. markets closed

U.S. Air Force Selects ICF for $25 Million Environmental Services Contract

·2 min read

Company Will Provide Compliance and Program Support in the U.S. and Middle East

RESTON, Va., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Air Force (USAF) recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) a new task order to provide centralized environmental management support services at multiple Air Force bases in the U.S. and Middle East. The contract, which was awarded by Air Force Central Command, has a term of 66 months including a 12-month base, four 12-month options and one six-month option.

(PRNewsfoto/ICF International)
(PRNewsfoto/ICF International)

The ICF team will bring its collective expertise in environmental compliance and program support to help maintain environmental program offices at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina, as well as bases within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, to ensure they meet local, federal and international environmental requirements.

"We understand the critical role the Air Force Central Command plays in defending the safety and security of nations in Southwest Asia, including the provision of humanitarian aid," said Mark Lee, ICF's executive vice president for public sector. "We are honored to bring our combined expertise in environmental and public health consulting to support the agency's operations in achieving this critical mission while ensuring the protection of human health and the environment."

ICF designs solutions and provides technical expertise to carry environmental projects to completion smoothly through scientific, policy and operational challenges. The company's environment and federal health experts are trusted advisors to clients at all levels—executing environmental impact assessments, managing complex projects, engaging diverse stakeholders and navigating multiple layers of regulation—to help them achieve sustainability goals and drive better health outcomes within the context of their broader missions.

Read more about ICF's environment and federal health services.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 8,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, lauren.dyke@ICF.com, +1.571.373.5577

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-air-force-selects-icf-for-25-million-environmental-services-contract-301697605.html

SOURCE ICF

