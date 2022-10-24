U.S. Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market to Cross US$ 9.0 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Significance of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices to continuously monitor a patient's heart condition to prevent fatal outcomes associated with cardiovascular diseases propels the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market. Ambulatory cardiac monitors feature two distinguishing attributes: Length of recording time and ability to send recordings over the phone, and thus are used by most cardiac professionals. The ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market size in the U.S. was pegged at US$ 4.4 Bn in 2021.

Ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices demonstrate potential for a new healthcare model by collecting and examining lengthy data for trustable diagnostics. This, along with technological advancements, have led to solutions that are both affordable and dependable, enabling high-risk populations to be monitored from the comfort of their homes.

Ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market manufacturers are introducing products to serve the increasing demand for long-term ECG monitoring and self-care management. To this end, advent of smart portable devices, that feature compatibility with majority smartphones, underscores enormous potential as best ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices.

Substantial risk of cardiac implantable electronic devices-related infection is compelling ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market companies to design products that can be used for these devices. The availability of products from Medtronic, which provideS improved stabilization of cardiac implantable electronic devices is a case in point.

U.S. Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market - Key Findings of the Report

According to statistics of the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases affect more than 60% of the world population, which stokes demand for electrocardiography (ECG) devices. Availability of portable electrocardiography (ECG) devices to obtain electrocardiograms at home, demonstrates their significance for early detection of important physiological events, and thus helps to raise timely alert to seek medical attention.

Technological advances leading to the development of smart portable devices, is driving potential revenues in the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market. Various smart portable EKG monitoring devices are available that are small enough to fit in a person's pocket, and are compatible with majority of smartphones. Distinguishing attributes to save, view, and share reports, and record 30 seconds of a person's heat rate and rhythm underpins massive demand potential in the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market

Mobile cardiac telemetry is anticipated to emerge attractive in the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market. The technology is reckoned to be method of the future because it has several technological advantages over other long-term monitoring devices. Mobile cardiac telemetry entails a real-time ECG monitor that captures cardiac abnormalities in real-time, hence is a superior method to detect ECG abnormalities. The technology automatically transmits ECG information via cell phone to a connected diagnostic laboratory for professional review.

Ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring devices track heartbeats in hospitals, homecare, ambulatory surgery centers, and other settings. Expanding geriatric population and rise in prevalence of cardiovascular conditions stoke demand for ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices

U.S. Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market - Growth Drivers

Critical use of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices to track and monitor the heart to prevent fatalities associated with cardiovascular conditions propels the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market

Ability of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices to monitor the heart with increased detection time and more precise results as compared to traditional heart monitors steers adoption

U.S. Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market - Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the U.S. ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market are;

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings

Medtronic

Biotronik

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Nihon Kohden

The U.S. ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market is segmented as follows;

U.S. Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market, by Product

ECG Devices

Resting ECG Devices

Stress ECG Devices

Holter Monitors

Conventional Holters

Extended Holters

Event Monitors

Implantable Loop Recorders

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

U.S. Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market, by Application

Arrhythmia

Coronary Artery Disease

Hypertension

Others

U.S. Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

