U.S. Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market to Cross US$ 9.0 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Transparency Market Research inc.
·6 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Significance of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices to continuously monitor a patient's heart condition to prevent fatal outcomes associated with cardiovascular diseases propels the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market. Ambulatory cardiac monitors feature two distinguishing attributes: Length of recording time and ability to send recordings over the phone, and thus are used by most cardiac professionals. The ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market size in the U.S. was pegged at US$ 4.4 Bn in 2021.

Transparency Market Research inc., Monday, October 24, 2022, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Monday, October 24, 2022, Press release picture

Ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices demonstrate potential for a new healthcare model by collecting and examining lengthy data for trustable diagnostics. This, along with technological advancements, have led to solutions that are both affordable and dependable, enabling high-risk populations to be monitored from the comfort of their homes.

Ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market manufacturers are introducing products to serve the increasing demand for long-term ECG monitoring and self-care management. To this end, advent of smart portable devices, that feature compatibility with majority smartphones, underscores enormous potential as best ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of U.S. Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14

Substantial risk of cardiac implantable electronic devices-related infection is compelling ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market companies to design products that can be used for these devices. The availability of products from Medtronic, which provideS improved stabilization of cardiac implantable electronic devices is a case in point.

U.S. Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market - Key Findings of the Report

  • According to statistics of the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases affect more than 60% of the world population, which stokes demand for electrocardiography (ECG) devices. Availability of portable electrocardiography (ECG) devices to obtain electrocardiograms at home, demonstrates their significance for early detection of important physiological events, and thus helps to raise timely alert to seek medical attention.

  • Technological advances leading to the development of smart portable devices, is driving potential revenues in the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market. Various smart portable EKG monitoring devices are available that are small enough to fit in a person's pocket, and are compatible with majority of smartphones. Distinguishing attributes to save, view, and share reports, and record 30 seconds of a person's heat rate and rhythm underpins massive demand potential in the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market

  • Mobile cardiac telemetry is anticipated to emerge attractive in the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market. The technology is reckoned to be method of the future because it has several technological advantages over other long-term monitoring devices. Mobile cardiac telemetry entails a real-time ECG monitor that captures cardiac abnormalities in real-time, hence is a superior method to detect ECG abnormalities. The technology automatically transmits ECG information via cell phone to a connected diagnostic laboratory for professional review.

  • Ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring devices track heartbeats in hospitals, homecare, ambulatory surgery centers, and other settings. Expanding geriatric population and rise in prevalence of cardiovascular conditions stoke demand for ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=14

U.S. Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market - Growth Drivers

  • Critical use of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices to track and monitor the heart to prevent fatalities associated with cardiovascular conditions propels the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market

  • Ability of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices to monitor the heart with increased detection time and more precise results as compared to traditional heart monitors steers adoption

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=14

U.S. Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market - Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the U.S. ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market are;

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Hill-Rom Holdings

  • Medtronic

  • Biotronik

  • GE Healthcare

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V

  • Nihon Kohden

The U.S. ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market is segmented as follows;

U.S. Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market, by Product

  • ECG Devices

  • Resting ECG Devices

  • Stress ECG Devices

  • Holter Monitors

  • Conventional Holters

  • Extended Holters

  • Event Monitors

  • Implantable Loop Recorders

  • Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

U.S. Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market, by Application

  • Arrhythmia

  • Coronary Artery Disease

  • Hypertension

  • Others

U.S. Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market, by End-user

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers

  • Others

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Diabetes Devices Market: The global diabetes devices market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 90.2 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Nurse Call Systems Market: The global nurse call systems market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 4.2 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Pediatric Home-use Medical Devices Market: The global pediatric home-use medical devices market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 4.27 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Dental Consumables Market: The global dental consumables market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 49.8 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Non-invasive Brain Stimulation System Market: The global non-invasive brain stimulation system market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.04 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Safety Pen Needles Market: The North America safety pen needles market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.17 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Arthroscopic Visualization Instrument Market: The global arthroscopic visualization instrument market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 3.2 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Medical Waste Management Market: The global medical waste management market is expected to reach the value of US$ 25.2 Bn by the end of 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721562/US-Ambulatory-Cardiac-Monitoring-Devices-Market-to-Cross-US-90-Bn-by-2031-TMR-Study

