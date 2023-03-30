U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

U.S. Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market to Witness Robust Growth at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2030

IndexBox, Inc.
·4 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research firm IndexBox has just published a comprehensive new report on the U.S. analytical laboratory instrument market, offering valuable insights and market analysis for the period from 2021 to 2030. The report, titled "U.S. Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market Analysis and Forecast to 2030," is now available for purchase on the IndexBox website at https://www.indexbox.io/. Trial access to market data is also available on the IndexBox platform.

According to the report, the U.S. analytical laboratory instrument market is forecasted to witness significant growth until 2030, driven by factors such as technological advancements, an increased focus on research and development, and a growing demand from the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. However, challenges including regulatory hurdles and a shortage of skilled professionals may impact the market growth.

The report identifies key growth drivers including the increasing need for accurate and precise analysis in various industries, the rising importance of quality control in manufacturing processes, and growing demand for advanced instrumentation in drug discovery and development. Demand is also influenced by factors such as environmental regulations, increased investment in research and development, and the need for timely and accurate diagnostic solutions.

The major consuming industries covered in the report include pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, environmental testing, food and beverage, and academia. The growth of these industries and their specific requirements for analytical instruments are expected to drive the overall market growth.

Key market statistics included in the report provide valuable insights into the size, growth, and trends of the U.S. analytical laboratory instrument market. The report also highlights the largest manufacturers in the industry, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer, and Shimadzu Corporation, among others.

The U.S. analytical laboratory instrument market can be divided into various segments based on the type of instruments, application, and end-use industries. The following industry overview provides a brief description of the key segments in the market:

Instrument Type

a. Chromatography Instruments: Chromatography instruments are used for separating mixtures into their individual components, and they play a crucial role in drug discovery, food safety testing, and environmental analysis. Key subsegments include gas chromatography (GC), high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), and ultra-performance liquid chromatography (UPLC).

b. Spectrometers: Spectrometers analyze the interaction between matter and electromagnetic radiation, enabling identification and quantification of various elements or compounds. Key subsegments include mass spectrometry (MS), nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), and ultraviolet-visible (UV-Vis) spectrometry.

c. Microscopy: Microscopy instruments are used to visualize samples at high magnifications, providing insights into the structure and composition of materials. Key subsegments include optical microscopy, electron microscopy, and scanning probe microscopy.

d. Elemental Analyzers: Elemental analyzers are used to determine the elemental composition of samples in various industries, including environmental, pharmaceutical, and material science. Key subsegments include inductively coupled plasma (ICP) analyzers, X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzers, and combustion analyzers.

Application

a. Life Sciences: In the life sciences sector, analytical laboratory instruments are used in genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and cell analysis for research and drug development.

b. Material Science: In material science applications, these instruments help in the analysis and characterization of materials, including metals, polymers, and ceramics, for various industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics.

c. Food & Beverage: The food and beverage industry relies on analytical instruments for quality control, safety testing, and nutritional analysis.

d. Environmental: Analytical laboratory instruments are used to monitor and analyze environmental samples, including air, water, and soil, to ensure compliance with regulations and assess the impact of pollutants.

End-use Industries

a. Pharmaceuticals: Pharmaceutical companies use analytical laboratory instruments extensively in drug discovery, development, and manufacturing processes to ensure the quality, safety, and efficacy of their products.

b. Biotechnology: The biotechnology industry employs these instruments for research in areas such as gene editing, synthetic biology, and personalized medicine.

c. Environmental Testing: Analytical instruments are used by environmental testing labs for monitoring air, water, and soil quality, and ensuring compliance with environmental regulations.

d. Food & Beverage: The food and beverage industry uses analytical instruments for quality control, safety testing, and nutritional analysis of products.

e. Academia: Universities and research institutes rely on analytical laboratory instruments for various research purposes, including life sciences, material science, and environmental studies.

For further information or to purchase the report, please visit https://www.indexbox.io/

Keywords: Analytical Laboratory Instrument, Market Analysis, Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology, Environmental Testing

 

CONTACT: contact: Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


