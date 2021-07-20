U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,270.00
    +18.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,003.00
    +164.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,605.00
    +64.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,140.50
    +13.60 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.40
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.40
    +13.20 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1590
    -0.0220 (-1.86%)
     

  • Vix

    21.62
    +3.17 (+17.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3602
    -0.0074 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5430
    +0.0750 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,756.24
    -1,031.83 (-3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    706.79
    -51.24 (-6.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,868.56
    +24.17 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,388.16
    -264.58 (-0.96%)
     

U.S. announces new cybersecurity requirements for critical pipeline owners

·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday required owners and operators of critical pipelines that transport hazardous liquids and natural gas to implement "urgently needed protections against cyber intrusions."

It was the second security directive issued by the department's Transportation Security Administration since May, after a hack of the Colonial Pipeline disrupted fuel supplies in the southeastern United States for days.

The department said the action was in response to "the ongoing cybersecurity threat to pipeline systems."

"The lives and livelihoods of the American people depend on our collective ability to protect our nation’s critical infrastructure from evolving threats," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in the statement.

The security directive requires TSA-designated critical pipelines to take certain mitigation measures to protect against ransomware attacks and other known threats to information technology and operational technology systems, implement a cybersecurity contingency and recovery plan, and conduct a cybersecurity architecture design review, DHS said.

A ransomware attack forced Colonial Pipeline, which runs from Texas to New Jersey, to shut much of its network for several days in May, leaving thousands of gas stations across the U.S. Southeast without fuel.

The closure of the 5,500-mile (8,900-km) system was the most disruptive cyberattack on record, preventing millions of barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from flowing to the East Coast from the Gulf Coast.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Louise Heavens and Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden softens tone on Facebook, urges action on vaccine misinformation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden took a softer tone when talking about Facebook Inc on Monday, after saying last week that the social media company was "killing people" by allowing the spread of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden told reporters on Monday he meant to accuse a dozen users who spread the most amount of misinformation on the social media platform, but not the company itself. "Facebook isn’t killing people," he said.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, and Charlotte's Web Stocks Fell Today

    It's been less than a year since then-vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris promised on national television that a Biden-Harris administration would support legislation to "decriminalize marijuana, and we will expunge the records of those who have been convicted of marijuana." Fast forward a few months, and that promise seems almost within reach, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently unveiling a draft bill to legalize marijuana for recreational use. Tilray and Charlotte's Web closed the day in the red -- down 2.2% and 3.1%, respectively -- while Aurora ended flat.

  • Pharma company's stock plunges 70% after bad news from FDA

    Shares in Ardelyx Inc. plummeted more than 70% in after-hours trading Monday, following the biopharmaceutical company's announcement that the Food and Drug Administration appears unlikely to approve a drug for dialysis patients. Ardelyx revealed that it received a letter from the FDA stating that deficiencies in the information provided had been found that would preclude discussion of approvals Ardelyx has sought. When Ardelyx sought a meeting with the FDA to discuss the deficiencies, the reques

  • How much of a cut to social security benefits can you expect based on your age?

    It’s not a new discovery that Social Security income will fall short of scheduled benefit. But there’s no need to overreact.

  • Money printing is a flawed experiment that’s done America more harm than good

    Investors are captive to Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) and its convenient non-answers to the vexed issues of economic stagnation, unsustainable public finances and debt. People’s savings are underwritten by high asset prices, courtesy of this novel brand of economics. Nations cannot go bankrupt when it can print its currency.

  • Beyond the child credit, Social Security and unemployment faced changes: What to know about tax law changes

    The coronavirus pandemic has eased substantially across the nation as the economy opens up. But the tax ramifications from it are still reverberating

  • Ardelyx Stock Collapses After FDA Rejects Its Kidney Disease Candidate Pitch

    Three months after revealing that the FDA had asked for more information to support tenapanor application for a chronic kidney disease drug, the FDA issued a letter to Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) identifying deficiencies in its application ahead of its PDUFA date next week (July 29). The Company, which got word from the FDA on July 13, said they asked for a meeting with the agency to discuss the rejection and fix any shortcomings but were turned down. The agency noted that a key issue is the size

  • Stocks Are Staging a Comeback. Why It Could Be Time to Buy the Dip.

    Schumer wants procedural vote on bipartisan infrastructure plan on Wednesday, drug companies and U.S. states near $26 billion opioid settlement, IBM sets off tech earnings season, and other news to start your day.

  • Yellen Tells Regulators to ‘Act Quickly’ on Stablecoin Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pushed top U.S. financial regulators to accelerate their consideration of new rules to police so-called stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency that’s seen rapid recent growth and remains largely unsupervised.“The secretary underscored the need to act quickly to ensure there is an appropriate U.S. regulatory framework in place,” the Treasury Department said Monday in a statement following a meeting of the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets

  • U.S. investor Calvey tells court: Find me innocent and Russia will get billions in investment

    U.S. investor Michael Calvey on Monday told a Moscow court trying him on embezzlement charges that an innocent verdict in his case would trigger billions of dollars in foreign investment and help create thousands of new jobs. Calvey, one of Russia's most prominent foreign investors, faces a possible six-year suspended jail sentence if found guilty with a verdict expected on Aug. 2. The founder of Russia-focused private equity group Baring Vostok, Calvey was detained along with other executives in early 2019 on charges of embezzlement linked to mid-sized lender Vostochny.

  • Why a big drop in bond yields ‘freaks people out’ and sends stocks tumbling

    Stock market investors were spooked Monday by a sharp move lower in Treasury yields amid growing concern over rising cases of Covid-19 globally, according to Phil Camporeale, a portfolio manager at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

  • Israeli Firm’s Spyware Found on Phones Worldwide, Post Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Israeli company NSO Group Ltd.’s Pegasus spyware was used in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, activists and business executives worldwide, according to an investigation by The Washington Post and its media partners.Among the findings is that the spyware was used to target the smartphones of both the wife and the fiance of murdered Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Their phone numbers appeared on a list of more than 50,000 numbers, which the

  • Learn About the Companies Former President Trump Owns

    A look at the his record as a businessperson, his financial disclosures, and the performance of his five largest companies.

  • Nigerian fighter jet shot down by criminals, pilot survives

    Heavily-armed criminals have shot down a fighter jet in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara state, the airforce said Monday, adding that the pilot had safely ejected and evaded capture.

  • Vietnam pledges not to devalue currency in agreement with U.S. Treasury

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Vietnam has pledged not to deliberately weaken its dong currency to gain an export advantage, reaching an agreement with the U.S. Treasury to refrain from "competitive devaluation" and make its monetary and exchange rate policies more transparent. The agreement, announced in a joint statement by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Thi Hong after a virtual meeting on Monday, follows months of U.S. pressure on Vietnam over its currency practices and ballooning U.S. trade surplus.

  • Donald Trump just gave Nikki Haley something to worry about

    Haley and the others who performed poorly in the recent Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) presidential straw poll in Dallas have to face the present GOP they helped create, The State Editorial Board writes.

  • U.S. recession lasted 2 months, ended in April 2020: NBER

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung reports the latest on the National Bureau of Economic Research report on the U.S. 2020 recession and Biden’s remarks regarding inflation and the economic recovery.

  • Don’t Go Bargain Hunting on FibroGen Stock, Says Analyst

    Last month, the FDA approved Biogen’s Alezheimer’s disease drug Aducanumab, in a controversial decision that went against the advisory committee’s recommendation. When looking at the case of FibroGen’s (FGEN) roxadustat, the biotech’s therapy for sufferers of anemia related to chronic kidney disease (CKD), H.C. Wainwright’s Edwin Zhang thinks a repeat scenario is unlikely. Last week, the AdCom delivered an “overwhelmingly” one-sided vote against the treatment’s approval; 13-1 on the decision whe

  • U.S., Allies Link Microsoft Hack to Chinese Government

    Jul.19 -- The U.S., U.K., and their allies formally connected the Microsoft Exchange hack to actors affiliated with the Chinese government. Bloomberg’s Annmarie Hordern has the details.

  • Three more ways to fight inflation

    A basic understanding of inflation can help you use smart strategies to ward off the pain of rising prices, plus—surprise—there's are upsides to inflation.