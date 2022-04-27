U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market to Advance at CAGR of 5.5% during 2021–2031; TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·5 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

  • Widespread preference of sliver inorganic additive in U.S. antimicrobial plastics market, particularly in food packaging and cosmetics industries

ALBANY, N.Y., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad plastics products are being incorporated with antimicrobial additives to cater to the massive requirements in multiple end-use industries in the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market. Continuous R&D in antimicrobial technologies for polymers have spurred the demand for products in diverse applications such as flooring, medical devices, car interiors, food packaging, sports equipment, and appliances. The global valuation of the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market is projected to exceed valuation of US$ 1.8 Bn by 2031.

Companies are keenly expanding the array of antimicrobial technologies for plastics in order to impart variety of attractive material characteristics in various applications. Of note, the massive adoption of antimicrobial plastics in healthcare, construction, and food packaging is boosting the market outlook. The TMR study on the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market found that the introduction of custom blends of antimicrobial plastics to meet the demands in the electronics and textile industries.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2564

A wide range of formulations in the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market have been commercialized that help meet functional requirement of protecting the materials against microbial growth, and are affordable to customers. In addition, pioneers and prominent incumbent players in the market are stridently looking to enhance other properties of the plastics for enhancing other performance properties.

Key Findings of U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market Study

  • Extensive Demand for Sliver Inorganic Additives Underpin Sizable Market Prospects: The authors of the TMR study on the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market found that the silver inorganic segment held a leading share globally in 2020. They have used extensively in plastics used in food production and medical equipment. Of note, numerous companies are expanding the portfolio of silver ion antimicrobial additives for high-performing antimicrobial plastics without affecting other desired properties of the base polymer. The demand for antimicrobial plastic additives is expanding to meet range of applications, such as in automotive interior and medical devices in order to capture customer value in the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market.

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2564

  • Rising Uptake in Healthcare Industry to Propel Revenue Growth: Rise in demand for medical devices for the healthcare industry is expanding the horizon for products in the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market. Medtech companies are increasingly adopting antimicrobial plastics for devices meant for specialized applications in the healthcare industry. The end-use industry is a highly lucrative one, assert the analysts in the TMR study U.S. antimicrobial plastics market. Growing awareness about the essential requirements of antimicrobial growth on surfaces used in hospitals and clinics will catalyze revenue growth for players in the market. Dental surgical units and care homes are increasingly using antimicrobial plastics in beds, nurse call systems, handrails, cubicle curtains, and door handles.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2564

U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market: Key Drivers

  • Growing awareness about the need for antimicrobial surface in electronics, flooring, and bevy of other consumer applications is a key driver of the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market.

  • New avenues have been shaped by the increased cost-effectiveness of products. In the near future, the utilization of antimicrobial plastics in commodity plastics will lead to a spurt of promising opportunities, observed the analysts in a TMR study on U.S. antimicrobial plastics market.

U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players poised to shape the emerging dynamics of competition in the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market are King Plastic Corporation, Advanced Plastiform, Inc., Condale Plastics, RTP Company, Parx Materials NV, Addmaster Ltd., Milliken & Company, DuPont De Nemours Inc., Ray Products Company Inc., and Microban International, Ltd.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2564

U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market: Segmentation

Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Type

  • Commodity Plastics

    • Polypropylene (PP)

    • Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

    • Polystyrene (PS)

    • Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

    • Others (including Polyethylene [PE])

  • Engineering Plastics

    • Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

    • Polycarbonate (PC)

    • Acrylonitrile

    • Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

    • Polyoxymethylene (POM)

    • Others (including Polyamide [PA])

  • High-performance Plastics

Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Additive

  • Organic

    • Isothiazolinone

    • Zinc Pyrithione

    • Thiabendazole

    • Others

  • Inorganic

    • Zinc

    • Silver

    • Copper

    • Others

Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Application

  • Flooring

  • Medical Devices

  • Car Interiors

  • Food Packaging

  • Sports Equipment

  • Appliances

  • Others (including Cosmetic Packaging)

Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by End-use

  • Building & Construction

  • Healthcare

  • Packaging

  • Automotive

  • Electronics

  • Commercial

  • Others (including Textile)

Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Country

  • U.S.

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials:

Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/natural-fiber-reinforced-plastics-market.html

Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid (EDTA) Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ethylene-diamine-tetra-acetic-acid-edta-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/us-antimicrobial-plastics-market.htm


