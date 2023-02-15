U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,137.42
    +1.29 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,035.15
    -54.12 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,035.68
    +75.53 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.77
    +17.85 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.54
    -0.52 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.10
    -19.30 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    -0.25 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0685
    -0.0055 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    +0.0520 (+1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2023
    -0.0150 (-1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1530
    +1.0830 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,339.14
    +1,125.68 (+5.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.88
    +25.75 (+5.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,997.83
    +43.98 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.86
    -100.91 (-0.37%)
     

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Awards Aleut Two Land-Based and Marine-Based Construction Contracts

·2 min read

HUNTINGTON, W. Va., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleut Flood Management, LLC (Aleut) is excited to announce the award of two Multiple Award Task Order Contracts (MATOC) to support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' (USACE) Huntington District for Land-Based and Marine-Based Construction Projects.

Aleut General &amp; Subsidiary Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aleut Federal, LLC)
Aleut General & Subsidiary Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aleut Federal, LLC)

"USACE does critical work throughout the region(s) which Aleut calls home," said Aleut Federal's Vice President of Construction Services, John Mroz. "These task orders enable necessary steps toward protecting the environment, upgrading infrastructure, and improving the quality of life for local residents."

Land-Based task orders may include site surveys, work plans, and/or rehabilitation (MRR) services to Government installations and facilities within the region. Projects can range from major project/area cleanup to repairs, modifications, and reinforcement of existing dams, levees, and locks supporting Flood Damage Reduction or Interim Risk Reduction Measures. Supplementing these efforts, the contract scope may also permit work relating to land-based stream bank protection and excavation site work, construction, or remodeling of small to large buildings, small bridge construction, and/or demolition of structures.

The Marine-Based contract will focus on projects relating to river and land-based stream bank erosion protection, working on/around locks and dams, handling and placement of large derrick stone, excavation, dredging, rehabilitation or construction of bridges, navigation locks, dams, and other Government facilities. Also covered under the contract scope: demolition of small and large structures, restoration of cleared areas, and replacement of hydraulic, mechanical, electrical, or HVAC systems in existing facilities.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) awards cover construction projects assigned to the Rivers Districts of the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division.

ABOUT ALEUT

Formed in 2021, Aleut Flood Management, LLC is a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Small Disadvantaged Business. Aleut specializes in flood management of all kinds including, pump station construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance; levee construction and rehabilitation; rip rap placement; underwater berm construction and stabilization; and temporary pumping.

Aleut Flood Management, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC is one of 12 original Alaska Native Corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

Berlyn Martin
Aleut Federal, LLC
Phone: 276-244-3319

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-army-corps-of-engineers-awards-aleut-two-land-based-and-marine-based-construction-contracts-301747964.html

SOURCE Aleut Federal, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • Ford stops building F-150 Lightning as engineers struggle with battery issues; no restart date

    Ford stopped production of the electric F-150 Lightning and is not sending new vehicles to dealers as the carmaker wrestles with a battery issue.

  • Ford just exposed the biggest lie of net zero

    Now is not a good time to be working in Britain’s car industry. Nobody said the shift to electric vehicles was going to be smooth, but the true scale of the disruption is only just starting to be understood.

  • ASML Says Ex-Employee in China Stole Chip Data

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV, a critical cog in the global semiconductor industry, accused a former China-based employee of stealing confidential information. It’s the second such breach linked to China in less than a year and threatens to fan political tensions. Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Scra

  • Salesforce Lays Out Harsher Policies Succumbing To Activist Pressure

    Salesforce, Inc (NYSE: CRM) weighed new ways to cut costs as activist investors pressured the company. Salesforce implemented much stricter performance measurements for engineering. It pressurized salespeople to quit or succumb to the harsh performance policies, TechCrunch reports. Salesforce's policies could include performance reviews based on the quantity of code produced for engineers, a flawed way to measure engineering productivity, which encourages quantity over quality. Salesforce asked

  • J&J Must Face Baby Powder Suit by 24-Year-Old Dying of Cancer

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson can no longer use bankruptcy to block a trial in California over claims its baby powder caused the deadly cancer of a 24-year-old man, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays

  • Overconfident tech CEOs have overpaid for ‘box tickers’ and ‘taskmasters.’ Here’s why the real ‘creators’ will survive the mass layoffs

    At excessive numbers, the box tickers and taskmasters tip into "busywork" and create more unnecessary work for the “creators.”

  • Comcast 'Customer Service' Leads to Another Scandal

    To be fair, it's more of a nonservice issue that has the cable and internet company's customers (and maybe the FCC) angry.

  • How business is already using ChatGPT and other AI tech

    Since its launch in November ChatGPT a number of industries are using, or considering using the AI bot for tasks ranging mortgages to diagnosing the common cold.

  • 7 Stocks Generate An Astounding 25% Of The S&P 500's Profit

    If you lack just a handful of key stocks, you're missing out on a sizable chunk of the S&P 500's profit potential.

  • Glencore Pays Out $7.1 Billion as Coal Drives Record Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc will return more than $7 billion to shareholders in dividends and buybacks after the commodities giant reported another blockbuster profit driven by its coal and trading divisions.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Scrambles Jets for ‘Routine’ Intercept of Russian WarplanesGun

  • Meat Inflation Is Linked to Poor Working Conditions at Plants, Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Meat companies still don’t have enough workers to staff slaughterhouses, leading to rising prices and even some acute supply shortages. That’s a problem of their own making because of poor labor practices, according to an investor group that focuses on ESG issues.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Pricies

  • IBM Sues Former Thai Executive for Return of $470,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- IBM Corp. is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Scrambles Jets for ‘Routine’ Intercept of Russian WarplanesChina Warns o

  • Activision wants Blizzard employees to return to the office in July

    Activision will soon require Blizzard employees to spend the majority of their week working out of the company’s offices.

  • Coca-Cola to push ahead with price hikes as PepsiCo hits pause

    (Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co said on Tuesday it would raise soda prices further in 2023 to combat stubbornly high costs, in sharp contrast to a halt at rival PepsiCo Inc, as the beverage giants bet on different paths to boost sales for the year. Coca-Cola also forecast annual profit growth above Wall Street expectations, while PepsiCo had delivered a more somber forecast last week. A near duopoly in the global carbonated drinks market has made it relatively easy for the companies to undertake multiple cost inflation-induced price hikes over the last year without demand drying up.

  • Amplats’ First Female CEO Leaves for World’s Top Gold Miner

    (Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Platinum Ltd.’s first female chief executive officer, Natascha Viljoen, resigned after three years at the helm to join Newmont Corp., the world’s No. 1 gold miner.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Scrambles Jets for ‘Routine’ Intercept of Russian WarplanesGunman Kills Three

  • Berkshire Beefs Up Stakes in Apple, Paramount, Louisiana-Pacific

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bulked up its investments in Apple Inc., Paramount Global and Louisiana-Pacific Corp. even as it trimmed a number of positions across its portfolio.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Scrambles

  • They're Draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Again, and More

    The U.S. is selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and that's affecting oil prices, and we also look at moves being made at Amazon and Ford. The Biden administration plans to sell another 26 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and that news is weighing on oil prices. Next week brings the February Flash PMI data from S&P Global (SPGI), which could either support or conflict with Bank of America's findings we mentioned earlier.

  • Exxon Mobil Is the Biggest Gainer in the Management Top 250

    The Management Top 250 ranking, developed by the Drucker Institute, measures corporate effectiveness by examining performance in customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength. Exxon’s overall score rose 20.3 points, to 72.6, for an overall ranking of No. 20, after the company missed the Top 250 the previous year. It posted the biggest gains of any company in both financial strength and innovation, vaulting the company into the top 10 for both those categories.

  • Shopify’s Early Job Cuts Fuel Rebound in Earnings, Stock Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. was among the first technology giants to slash its workforce during last year’s market rout. Now, some investors say its stock is poised to outperform peers over the course of 2023 as those job cuts translate into lower costs, narrower losses and better cash flow.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesT