U.S. Army Corps of Engineers launch anticipated Montgomery Locks and Dam project

Pittsburgh’s U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday at Beaver County’s Montgomery Locks and Dam, kicking off the first phase of its multi-billion-dollar Upper Ohio Navigation megaproject to replace and expand lock chambers at Montgomery, Emsworth and Dashields locks and dams. The USACE received more than $857 million from President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package to complete the Montgomery portion — among the largest sums awarded to a single USACE initiative from the infrastructure law — and another $77 million for Emsworth.

Built in the 1930s, the Montgomery Locks and Dam are well past the 50 years they were designed to last. Beyond inadequate lock capacity, the site has shown signs of significant deterioration since at least the early 2000s. The three facilities have the oldest and smallest lock chambers in the Ohio River navigation system.

The first step of the project, constructing a concrete batch plant, is already underway. “This is a good opportunity to give you an idea of the massive scope of the work we’re about to undertake here in Montgomery,” said Col. Nicholas Melin, Pittsburgh district commander, left. “In order to complete this project, that concrete batch plant will have to produce 400,000 cubic yards of concrete. That’s the equivalent of a concrete block the size of a football field and 20 stories high. That concrete block would weigh 1.6 billion tons. That’s big time engineering.”

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, noted a failure at any of the sites would have serious economic consequences. The Upper Ohio River locks are estimated to facilitate the transport of 15 to 20 million tons of commodities annually in the next five decades. The economic impact of a one-year closure at Montgomery Locks and Dam would cost the U.S. economy nearly $180 million, Casey said. “We cannot allow this system to fail,” Casey said. “Too many lives, jobs and opportunities depend upon the investment we’re making.”

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis joined U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton; White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu; Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald; and other political leaders and figureheads in celebrating Friday’s milestone.

The Upper Ohio Navigation plan is expected to generate more than 28,000 jobs during construction and 5,300 jobs annually after completion. “For years and years, people talked about rebuilding the country ... (President Joe Biden) came into office and understood that in order for the economy to be strong, and for us to have more money in our pocketbooks to take care of our kids, pay our mortgages and build generational wealth, that it was important to rebuild the cornerstone of our economy, which is infrastructure,” said Mitch Landrieu, White House infrastructure coordinator, pictured here.

