U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,925.43
    +44.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,961.86
    +424.51 (+1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,597.97
    +132.77 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,284.37
    +53.06 (+2.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.44
    +1.77 (+2.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.20
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    27.95
    +0.27 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2173
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3890
    +0.0270 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4140
    +0.0026 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.8620
    +0.6250 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,471.38
    +2,545.30 (+5.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.99
    -42.93 (-4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,658.97
    +33.03 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,671.70
    -484.33 (-1.61%)
     

U.S. audit report cites 'weaknesses' in FAA certification of Boeing 737 MAX

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft lands during an evaluation flight in Seattle
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. inspector general's office report set to be released on Thursday faulted "weaknesses" in the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) certification of the Boeing 737 MAX that was grounded for 20 months after two crashes killed 346 people.

The 63-page Transportation Department's inspector general report seen by Reuters said the FAA did not have a complete understanding of a key Boeing Co safety system tied to both crashes, said "much work remains" to address outstanding issues and cited "management and oversight weaknesses." The FAA agreed to implement all 14 recommendations in the report. Boeing declined to immediately comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

