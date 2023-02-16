U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,097.39
    -50.21 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,778.96
    -349.09 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,878.04
    -192.55 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,953.23
    -7.74 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.15
    -0.44 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.40
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.08 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0675
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8430
    +0.0340 (+0.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1988
    -0.0048 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9800
    +0.0200 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,516.56
    +700.76 (+2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.69
    -3.70 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,012.53
    +14.70 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.44
    +194.58 (+0.71%)
     

U.S auto safety agency in talks with Ford F-150 EV production halt

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Ford Motors pre-production all-electric F-150 Lightning truck prototype

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it is holding discussions with Ford Motor after the automaker halted F-150 Lightning production and deliveries following a battery fire.

The U.S. automaker said the suspension of production of its F-150 electric truck will last until at least the end of next week. Ford said one EV truck caught fire on Feb. 4 during a pre-delivery quality inspection in a company holding lot in Dearborn, Michigan, and spread to a nearby truck. The automaker halted production the next day at its assembly plant in Dearborn.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • 6-month T-bill rate finishes above 5% for first time since 2007 after January CPI data

    Most yields rise after January's consumer price index report, which is seen as leaving the Federal Reserve on the path of hiking interest rates.

  • Ford’s Entrenched Problems Complicate CEO Jim Farley’s EV Future

    The auto maker’s costly traditional business has hindered its plans of becoming a top producer of electric vehicles and digital services.

  • Novavax Plans To Update Its Covid Shot — But Is NVAX Stock A Buy Today?

    Is Novavax stock a buy as the company plans to update its Covid shot, in line with FDA experts' advice? Is NVAX stock a buy right now?

  • Ford Identifies Source Of F-150 Lightning's Problem, Production And Delivery To Resume In One Week

    U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has reportedly identified the issue that forced it to halt production for the F-150 Lightning electric pickup. The carmaker stopped production in response to one vehicle catching fire during a pre-delivery quality inspection in a company holding lot in Dearborn, Michigan, on February 4. Ford said that it believes engineers have found the root cause of the fire. The investigation into the problem is expected to be completed by the end of next week, followed

  • Elon Musk Responds to NHTSA Recall Of 360,000 Tesla Vehicles

    "The feature could potentially infringe upon local traffic laws or customs while executing certain driving maneuvers," the NHTSA said.

  • Tesla recalls 362,758 vehicles over self-driving safety concerns

    Tesla shares are dropping after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the automaker would recall 362,758 Tesla vehicles due to safety issues with its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software.

  • Charlie Munger Fires a Shot at Tesla. ‘BYD Is So Much Ahead’ in China.

    The investor, Warren Buffett's friend and long-time partner, flagged an important issue. China is the world's biggest market for cars.

  • Ford stops building F-150 Lightning as engineers struggle with battery issues; no restart date

    Ford stopped production of the electric F-150 Lightning and is not sending new vehicles to dealers as the carmaker wrestles with a battery issue.

  • Tesla recalls 362,000 U.S. vehicles over Full Self-Driving software

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Tesla Inc said it would recall 362,000 U.S. vehicles to update its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software after U.S. regulators said on Thursday the driver assistance system did not adequately adhere to traffic safety laws and could cause crashes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the Tesla software allows a vehicle to "exceed speed limits or travel through intersections in an unlawful or unpredictable manner increases the risk of a crash." Tesla will release an over-the-air (OTA) software update free of charge, and the electric vehicle maker said it is not aware of any injuries or deaths that may be related to the recall issue.

  • Ford just exposed the biggest lie of net zero

    Now is not a good time to be working in Britain’s car industry. Nobody said the shift to electric vehicles was going to be smooth, but the true scale of the disruption is only just starting to be understood.

  • Sec. Pete Buttigieg to Tesla Full Self-Driving fans: Keep your hands on the wheel

    Yahoo Finance spoke with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on the outlook for driverless cars.

  • Tesla Doesn’t Have a Demand Problem Anymore

    Delivery times for the popular crossover vehicle have extended into April but you can still get the Model 3 earlier.

  • These are the top 10 cars to buy in 2023, Consumer Reports says

    The outlet recommends Ford's Maverick Hybrid for anyone with an active lifestyle and Kia's Telluride for infotainment lovers.

  • Ford Suffers Major Setback Against Tesla

    The dark streak for Ford Motor continues. The automaker, which wants to accelerate development of electric vehicles to catch up with Tesla, has been delayed by a number of problems. For last year the company posted a net loss of $2 billion, a showing that didn't sit well with Chief Executive Jim Farley.

  • A New Era of Auto Repair: How Electric Cars Will Be Fixed in the Future and What It Means for Consumers

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are rapidly becoming more popular, with more and more models hitting the market every year. While electric cars offer many benefits over traditional gas-powered vehicles, they also require a different approach to repair and maintenance. In this article, we'll take a look at how electric cars will be fixed in the future and what it means for consumers. One of the most significant differences between electric cars and traditional vehicles is the drivetrain. EVs use an elect

  • Ford’s Job Cuts Are the Latest Disruption From the Green Transition

    Just one day before its Europe layoff, Ford announced plans to invest $3.5 billion in a new EV battery plant in Michigan, which is expected to create 2,500 new jobs.

  • Visit Florida commits another $100K to prop up Virgin Atlantic's London-to-Tampa flight

    "Unlike Orlando, Miami, Las Vegas or New York, Tampa has to work to sell itself. Virgin only has so many aircraft," analyst Henry Harteveldt said.

  • The Average New Car Payment Sounds Like A Sick Joke

    Along with regular inflation, a global semiconductor shortage has severely limited the availability of new cars (one estimate found that global carmakers produced 8 million fewer cars than planned in 2022) while also hiking up the prices of many used models. A year of sometimes double-digit increases started to wane somewhat by 2023 -- in January, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 0.2% increase in new car prices and a 1.9% drop in used car prices. Average interest rates also rose by an average 53 basis points although there's hope that now that prices are evening out, this number will also start to stabilize.

  • Tesla recalling cars with Full Self-Driving mode due to crash risk

    Tesla's Full Self-Driving software may increase the risk of crashing, said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

  • Tesla recalls 'Full Self-Driving' to fix unsafe actions

    U.S. safety regulators have pressured Tesla into recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its “Full Self-Driving” system because it misbehaves around intersections and doesn't always follow speed limits. The recall, part of part of a larger investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration into Tesla's automated driving systems, is the most serious action taken yet against the electric vehicle maker. It raises questions about CEO Elon Musk's claims that he can prove to regulators that cars equipped with “Full Self-Driving” are safer than humans, and that humans almost never have to touch the controls.