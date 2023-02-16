U.S auto safety agency in talks with Ford F-150 EV production halt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it is holding discussions with Ford Motor after the automaker halted F-150 Lightning production and deliveries following a battery fire.

The U.S. automaker said the suspension of production of its F-150 electric truck will last until at least the end of next week. Ford said one EV truck caught fire on Feb. 4 during a pre-delivery quality inspection in a company holding lot in Dearborn, Michigan, and spread to a nearby truck. The automaker halted production the next day at its assembly plant in Dearborn.

