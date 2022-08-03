U.S. B2B Sports Nutrition Market Report 2022-2027 with FPNV Positioning Matrix

Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B Sports Nutrition Market Research Report by Application (Cognitive Repairment, Endurance, and Energy), Distribution Channel, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States B2B Sports Nutrition Market size was estimated at USD 369.42 million in 2021, USD 402.36 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.27% to reach USD 664.15 million by 2027.



Market Segmentation

Based on Application, the market was studied across Cognitive Repairment, Endurance, Energy, Immunity Enhancement, Muscle Growth, Recovery, Strength Training, and Weight Management.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Fitness Studio, Gyms, and Sports Academies.

Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the B2B Sports Nutrition Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. B2B Sports Nutrition Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cognitive Repairment

6.3. Endurance

6.4. Energy

6.5. Immunity Enhancement

6.6. Muscle Growth

6.7. Recovery

6.8. Strength Training

6.9. Weight Management



7. B2B Sports Nutrition Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Fitness Studio

7.3. Gyms

7.4. Sports Academies



8. California B2B Sports Nutrition Market



9. Florida B2B Sports Nutrition Market



10. Illinois B2B Sports Nutrition Market



11. New York B2B Sports Nutrition Market



12. Ohio B2B Sports Nutrition Market



13. Pennsylvania B2B Sports Nutrition Market



14. Texas B2B Sports Nutrition Market



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.1.1. Quadrants

15.1.2. Business Strategy

15.1.3. Product Satisfaction

15.2. Market Ranking Analysis

15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

15.4. Competitive Scenario

15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

15.4.4. Investment & Funding

15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



16. Company Usability Profiles



17. Appendix

17.1. Discussion Guide

17.2. License & Pricing



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Nutrition Inc

Cardiff Sports Nutrition Limited

Clif Bar & Company

Glanbia PLC

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

GNC Holdings, Inc.

Herbalife International, Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International

MusclePharm

OLIMP LABORATORIES Sp. z o.o.

Post Holdings Inc.

Science in Sport PLC

The Bountiful Company

The Hut Group

The Pepsi Bottling Group, Inc.

Ultimate Nutrition, Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o549w4

