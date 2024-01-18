Advertisement
U.S. Bancorp Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$25.7b (up 16% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: US$5.43b (down 1.3% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 21% (down from 25% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: US$3.52 (down from US$3.69 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

U.S. Bancorp EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 7.5%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.9% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 5.0% growth forecast for the Banks industry in the US.

Performance of the American Banks industry.

The company's shares are down 4.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that U.S. Bancorp is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis that you should know about...

