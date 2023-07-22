U.S. Bancorp Insiders Added US$2.4m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for U.S. Bancorp

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At U.S. Bancorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Scott Wine bought US$1m worth of shares at a price of US$32.85 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$38.42. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 76.70k shares for US$2.4m. But they sold 46.00k shares for US$2.0m. In total, U.S. Bancorp insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

U.S. Bancorp is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders At U.S. Bancorp Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that U.S. Bancorp insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought US$2.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does U.S. Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. U.S. Bancorp insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$118m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At U.S. Bancorp Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about U.S. Bancorp. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that U.S. Bancorp has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here