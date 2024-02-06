U.S. Bancorp Insiders Sell US$3.5m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

Many U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

U.S. Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Administration Officer & Vice Chair, Terrance Dolan, sold US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$39.75 per share. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$40.10, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 13% of Terrance Dolan's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.5m for 78.36k shares. But they sold 84.67k shares for US$3.5m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of U.S. Bancorp shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

U.S. Bancorp Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at U.S. Bancorp. In total, insiders sold US$1.9m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of U.S. Bancorp

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that U.S. Bancorp insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$124m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About U.S. Bancorp Insiders?

Insiders sold U.S. Bancorp shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing U.S. Bancorp. For example - U.S. Bancorp has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

