U.S. Bancorp Insiders Sold US$3.6m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

In the last year, many U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At U.S. Bancorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Vice Chair & CFO, Terrance Dolan, sold US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$39.75 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$36.13. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.4m for 76.70k shares. But they sold 85.82k shares for US$3.6m. All up, insiders sold more shares in U.S. Bancorp than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

U.S. Bancorp Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at U.S. Bancorp. In total, insiders dumped US$1.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. U.S. Bancorp insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$110m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The U.S. Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought U.S. Bancorp stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - U.S. Bancorp has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

