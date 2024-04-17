U.S. Bancorp Trims Lending-Income Outlook Amid Deposit Pressures

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Bancorp reduced the outlook for a key driver of its profit for the year as lenders face pressure to pay more for deposits.

The Minneapolis-based lender said Wednesday that it now expects net interest income of $16.1 billion to $16.4 billion this year after previously guiding for NII to total $16.6 billion or more this year.

The results and outlook for banks’ NII — the revenue they collect from loan payments minus what they pay depositors — have been a key focus for investors this quarter, as expectations for the pace of the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates have dramatically shifted throughout the three months since bank bosses last gave their regular updates.

“Despite a challenging interest-rate environment and pressure on industry deposit levels, we again saw growth in consumer deposits during the quarter,” U.S. Bancorp Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere said in a statement. Average deposits totaled $503 billion, up slightly from the prior three months.

In the first quarter, net interest income decreased 14% from a year earlier on a taxable-equivalent basis “due to the impact of higher interest rates on deposit mix and pricing, partially offset by higher rates on earning assets,” U.S. Bancorp said.

Shares slipped 3.2% at 7:06 a.m. in early New York trading. The stock had fallen 5.3% this year through Tuesday.

Still, the bank gave an improved forecast for non-interest expenses, which are now expected to come in at $16.8 billion or less this year, down from previous guidance of about $17 billion.

At an industry conference last month, Chief Financial Officer John Stern said the firm’s base case was for a soft economic landing and that it was working with challenged commercial-property owners on an individual basis.

With more than $600 billion in assets, U.S. Bancorp is one of the largest lenders in the country. Last year, it promised regulators it would shrink itself to avoid moving into a category that would subject it to even more stringent requirements.

Peer PNC Financial Services Group Inc. maintained its outlook for net interest income to decline this year when it reported results Tuesday. Regional lender Citizens Financial Group Inc. also reported results Wednesday morning, with its NII of $1.44 billion slightly above analysts’ estimates. The firm said it expects NII to be down about 2% for the second quarter.

