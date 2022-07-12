U.S. markets close in 3 hours 11 minutes

U.S. Bankruptcy Court Approves Foreign Administrator for Three Arrows Capital's Debt

Nelson Wang
·1 min read

A U.S. federal bankruptcy court has approved a request by foreign representatives of liquidators of Three Arrows Capital to administer the crypto hedge fund's assets in the U.S. and subpoena its founders and other relevant parties, according to an order issued Tuesday.

  • ‘Ben & Jerry’s tendencies’ of woke businesses attacked by Kemi Badenoch - live updates

    Heathrow cancels 1,000 summer flights but says staff 'doing their very best' Euro hits parity with the dollar for first time in 20 years FTSE 100 adds 0.2pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The magnificent euro is holding up remarkably well (for now) Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Subway can be sued over its tuna, U.S. judge rules

    (Reuters) -A federal judge said Subway can be sued for allegedly deceiving customers about its tuna products, including a claim it uses other fish species, chicken, pork and cattle instead of the advertised "100% tuna." U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco called it premature to accept Subway's argument that any presence of non-tuna DNA might result from eggs in mayonnaise, or cross-contact with other ingredients that its restaurants' employees handle. "Although it is possible that Subway's explanations are the correct ones, it is also possible that these allegations refer to ingredients that a reasonable consumer would not reasonably expect to find in a tuna product," Tigar ruled on July 7.

  • Canoo stock skyrockets after Walmart orders fleet of electric vehicles

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses why Canoo stock is spiking on Tuesday.

  • American Airlines reiterates its earnings outlook for Q2, stock pops

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss American Airlines reiterating its earnings outlook for Q2.

  • Tampa's Caspers Company to sell its McDonald's franchises

    Tampa-based Caspers Company, the largest McDonald's franchisee in Florida, is selling its business to the fast-food behemoth. Caspers will sell all of its franchises to McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) on Oct. 1, following a trend of the company buying out its large franchisees. Caspers is one of Tampa Bay's largest employers, with over 3,000 local and 3,600 total employees, according to Tampa Bay Business Journal research.

  • Microsoft Cuts Jobs in Structural Adjustment, Plans More Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. cut some jobs on Monday as it realigned business groups and roles after the close of its fiscal year on June 30. It said it plans to keep hiring for other roles and finish the current fiscal year with increased headcount.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Thirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right NowTen Ways Things Are R

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Why NuCana Shares Are Rising Today?

    Regional Court of Dusseldorf has ruled in favor of NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA), stating that Gilead Sciences Ireland UC and Gilead Sciences GmbH infringed NuCana's composition of matter claims in European Patent 2955190 through their sales of Sovaldi, Harvoni, Vosevi and Epclusa in Germany. This judgment follows Gilead's unsuccessful challenge to the validity of NuCana's ‘190 patent at the Opposition Division of the European Patent Office in 2021. Gilead also attempted to challenge the validity of

  • ‘Scary times’: Builders are slashing home prices and slowing construction as buyers pull back, survey shows

    A proprietary survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting reveals a broad slowdown in business for home builders.

  • Singapore's crypto aspirations shaken by Three Arrows collapse

    Singapore's ambitious cryptocurrency sector, by some measures Asia-Pacific's largest, faces an uncertain future after the recent collapse of crypto fund Three Arrows Capital, a high-profile casualty of the global digital currency downturn. Crypto players in Southeast Asia's financial hub are bracing for further bankruptcies and legal tussles, and expect that regulators at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), whose welcoming approach helped to attract firms from China, India and elsewhere, may become less accommodating. "After recent events it appears likely that the MAS will get tougher on crypto and digital assets," said Hoi Tak Leung, a senior technology sector lawyer at Ashurst.

  • Low performers are in the cross hairs as Facebook's parent braces for tough times

    Meta managers were given until the end of the day on Monday to "identify anyone who needs support" as the company looks to weed out those who can't meet its aggressive goals.

  • LoanDepot to cut 2,000 more jobs this year as decline in mortgage originations seen accelerating

    Shares of LoanDepot Inc. rallied 4.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the online mortgage company said it was moving to "aggressively rightsize" its cost structure as mortgage originations have contracted "sharply and abruptly" in 2022. The company said it is implementing a program to generate annualized savings of $375 million to $400 million by the end of 2022, through job cuts, attrition, business process optimization, reduced marketing and real estate consolidation. The company, which ha

  • Twitter hires U.S. law firm Wachtell to sue Musk after pulling out of $44 billion deal - sources

    Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, on Friday terminated his deal, saying Twitter had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform, after which Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor, vowed a legal fight. Twitter is planning to file a law suit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • Grab Singapore slashes waiting period, cancellation time from 5 to 3 min

    That means you'll have to pay fee if you keep your driver waiting for more than 3 minutes at the pick-up point. What else?

  • PepsiCo's Many Troubles Now Have Me Focused on Coca-Cola

    Sarge fave PepsiCo batted lead-off for the season on Tuesday morning. For the second quarter, the global purveyor of soda pop and salty snacks posted adjusted EPS of $1.86 $1.03 on revenue of $20.225B. PepsiCo beverages North America experienced a 0.01% sales decline to $6.12B, producing operating profit of $651M (-19.5%).

  • Ford Having Some Really Bad Luck With Its Vehicles

    Ford Motor Co. would probably like to hide under the hood of its vehicles lately, but that might not be such a good idea with the all bad luck the automaker has faced with its vehicles. Mich., company on July 8 issued a safety recall of a total of 100,689 of its 2020-2022 Corsair, Escape and Maverick vehicles with 2.5 liter HEV/PHEV engines because of an under hood fire hazard, according to a statement it sent to UPI. "Ford is issuing a safety recall for certain vehicles with 2.5-liter HEV/PHEV engine because in the event of an engine failure, significant quantities of engine oil and/or fuel vapor may be released into the under hood environment and may migrate to and/or accumulate near ignition sources resulting in potential under hood fire, localized melting of components, or smoke," Ford said in the statement.

  • San Francisco reaches $58 million opioid settlement with Teva, Allergan

    (Reuters) -Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and AbbVie's Allergan unit on Tuesday reached a $58 million settlement with the city of San Francisco just before completion of a trial over claims that they fueled an opioid epidemic in the city. Under the deal announced by City Attorney David Chiu, Israel-based Teva will pay $25 million in cash and contribute a $20 million supply of the overdose-reversal drug Narcan. AbbVie will pay $13 million.

  • Rocklin files new legal challenge to Loomis Costco

    After a Placer County Superior Court judge ruled partly in Rocklin's favor in its initial lawsuit opposing a new Costco store in neighboring Loomis, the city has filed a new legal challenge.