U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,349.25
    +8.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,301.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,716.00
    +62.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,237.10
    +7.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.04
    -0.60 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.90
    +16.60 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    22.86
    +0.35 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1551
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5660
    -0.0140 (-0.89%)
     

  • Vix

    19.32
    -0.68 (-3.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3606
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7100
    +0.1200 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,160.59
    -1,841.80 (-3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,311.13
    -21.64 (-1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.88
    +0.65 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

U.S. becomes largest bitcoin mining centre following China ban

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The United States has overtaken China to account for the largest share of the world's bitcoin mining, data published on Wednesday by the UK's Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance showed.

Chinese authorities banned the activity earlier this year causing miners to shut up shop or move overseas.

China's share of the power of computers connected to the global bitcoin network, known as the "hash rate", fell to zero by July from 44% in May, the data showed.

The United States now accounts for the largest share of mining, some 35.4% of the global hash rate as of end-August, followed by Kazakhstan and Russia, the data showed.

(Reporting by Alun John; editing by Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Corporate travel startup TripActions raises $275 million, valued at $7.25 billion

    TripActions made a strong comeback from a sharp downturn in business due to the coronavirus pandemic last year that forced it to lay off a quarter of its staff. TripActions said that it more than doubled its travel budget under management - the amount of travel companies book through TripActions - between February last year to the end of July this year. TripActions competes with American Express Global Business Travel and Concur Travel.

  • Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation Rise Above Previous 52-Week High

    Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) traded today at a new 52-week high of $395.59. So far today approximately 279,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 733,000 shares. Northrop Grumman is a defense contractor that is diversified across short-cycle and long-cycle businesses. The firm’s segments include aeronautics, mission systems, defense services, and space systems. The company’s aerospace segment creates the fuselage for the massive F-35 program and pr

  • Apple warns of cybercrime risks if EU forces it to allow others' software

    Apple on Wednesday ramped up its criticism of EU draft rules that would force it to allow users to install software from outside its App Store, citing the risks posed by cybercriminals and malware. The iPhone maker has been a fierce critic of EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's proposed rules, which were announced last year in a bid to rein in Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet unit Google. Building on CEO Tim Cook's comments in June about the risks to privacy and security of iPhones, Apple on Wednesday published an analysis on the threats of so-called side-loading.

  • Cheniere Energy Is Getting Pumped

    Cheniere Energy has been climbing steadily higher the past year, but the rally is not over yet. Let's look at our usual list of charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of LNG, below, we can see that prices have broken out on the upside of a four-month consolidation pattern.

  • Wumart Owner Shelves $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- WM Tech Corp., controlled by founder and chairman Zhang Wenzhong, has shelved its Hong Kong initial public offering after letting the application lapse, according to people familiar with the situation, following queries from the city’s bourse.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to K

  • Wendy's new fry guarantee: hot & crispy, or exchange them 'no questions asked'

    Wendy's is ready for battle with its new Hot & Cripsy Fry Guarantee.

  • Bitcoin could hit $70,000 in December, based on this valuation model, some analysts say

    Bitcoin slipped more than 4% after it rose above $57,800 on Monday, the first time since May. Bitcoin is still up 12% over the past seven days. Bitcoin’s price swing isn’t unusual considering a recent uptick in volatility, Louis LaValle, managing director at crypto fund manager 3iQ Digital Assets told MarketWatch in an interview.

  • Marriott Could Offer Profitable Short Sales

    Buying pressure picked up in September after a company presentation that emphasized continued negative impacts on revenue.

  • FHA Loans: An Option for Manufactured Homes

    If you have difficulty obtaining a conventional mortgage for a manufactured home, an FHA loan is an alternative, although it may cost a little more.

  • Bitcoin eyes record as Biden admin reportedly mulls crypto oversight push

    Emily Parker, CoinDesk Global Macro Editor & CoinDesk TV Anchor, discusses Bitcoin's continuing rally as reports say the White House weighs a push for crypto oversight.

  • Analysis-Debt ceiling crises sharpen scrutiny of U.S. safe-haven status

    U.S. debt ceiling wrangles and the euro's growing dominance of bond issuance linked to environmental or sustainability goals could start to chip away at Treasuries' status as the ultimate reserve asset, putting Europe in a position to boost its share. The $22 trillion market in U.S. government bonds is the bedrock of the global financial system with unrivalled depth and liquidity. Except that a default, be it only a short-lived technical one, no longer looks like an impossibility and that could hurt the safe-haven image of Treasuries, analysts and investors say.

  • Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Issues $50M Bond Sale

    Bitcoin mining firm Greenidge Generation Holdings plans to sell $50 million worth of five-year bonds.

  • The single best month to buy a home, according to this analysis of 33 million home sales over 8 years

    According to a recent analysis of more than 33 million single family home and condo sales over the past 8 years conducted by ATTOM Data Solutions, a provider of real estate and property data, the best time to close on a house is in October. “The day after Christmas usually offers the biggest price discount as sellers try to woo a smaller pool of homebuyers during the winter months,” says Denny Ceizyk, senior mortgage writer for LendingTree. Closing in October typically means you got your offer accepted in August or September, explains Holden Lewis, home and mortgage expert at NerdWallet.

  • Housing Bubble Risks Are Accelerating Across Europe, Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- The risk of housing bubbles across Europe has accelerated as the pandemic sparked a global spending spree on larger living spaces that was turbocharged by central banks’ aggressive stimulus. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenho

  • Delta Air Lines CEO discusses Q3 earnings, holiday travel

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro spoke with Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian to discuss the company's 2021 third financial quarter along with what to expect in Q4, holiday travel, and soaring jet fuel costs

  • Breaking down the legality of workplace vaccine mandates

    University of California Hastings College of Law Professor Dorit Rubinstein Reiss joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Texas Govenor Greg Abbott's move to ban vaccine mandates.&nbsp;

  • 'Desperate for tires.' Components shortage roils U.S. harvest

    Dale Hadden cannot find any spare tires for his combine harvester. New Ag Supply in Kansas is pleading with customers to order parts now for spring planting. "You try to baby your equipment, but we're all at the mercy of luck right now," said Holub, a fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer in Buckingham, Iowa.

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • 'Key sectors' in UK economy continue to struggle despite reopening recovery

    The ONS said that GDP growth for July 2021 has been revised from 0.1% growth to a 0.1% fall.

  • Tata Motors Stock Soars on Big Electric Vehicle Move

    Tata Motors stock flew high on Tuesday after reporting solid numbers and a major move into electric cars.